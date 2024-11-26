Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
ZM Earnings: A snapshot of Zoom Video Communications’ Q3 2025 report
Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) Tuesday reported financial results for the third quarter of 2025. The video conferencing platform also issued guidance for the fourth quarter.
Third-quarter adjusted earnings, excluding one-off items, was $1.38 per share, compared to $1.29 per share a year earlier. On an unadjusted basis, the company reported net income of $207.1 million or $0.66 per share for the October quarter, compared to $141.2 million or $0.45 per share in the third quarter of 2024.
Total revenues came in at $1.18 billion in Q3, compared to $1.14 billion in the prior-year period. For the fourth quarter, the management expects revenues to be in the range of $1.175 billion to $1.180 billion.
Prior Performance
