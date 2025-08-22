Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
ZM Earnings: Highlights of Zoom Communications’ Q2 2026 report
Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) has announced financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2026, reporting an increase in revenue and adjusted earnings.
The video conferencing platform’s second-quarter revenues increased to $1.22 billion from $1.16 billion in the prior-year quarter. For the third quarter of FY26, the management forecasts revenues in the range of $1.210 billion to $1.215 billion.
Second-quarter adjusted earnings, excluding one-off items, were $1.53 per share, compared to $1.39 per share a year earlier. For the third quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings per share to be between $1.42 and $1.44.
On an unadjusted basis, the company reported net income of $358.6 million or $1.16 per share for the July quarter, compared to $219.0 million or $0.70 per share in the second quarter of 2025.
Eric Yuan, Zoom’s founder and CEO, said, “We delivered an across-the-board strong Q2 marked by achieving our highest year-over-year revenue growth in 11 quarters and expanding GAAP operating margin year over year by 9 percentage points.”
Prior Performance
