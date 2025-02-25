Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology

ZM Earnings: Highlights of Zoom Video Communications’ Q4 2025 report

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) Tuesday reported financial results for the fourth quarter of 2025. The video conferencing platform also issued guidance for the first quarter of 2026.

Zoom Video Communications Q4 2025 earnings infographic

Fourth-quarter adjusted earnings, excluding one-off items, was $1.41 per share, compared to $1.42 per share a year earlier. On an unadjusted basis, the company reported net income of $367.9 million or $1.16 per share for the January quarter, compared to $298.8 million or $0.95 per share in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Total revenues came in at $1.18 billion in Q4, compared to $1.15 billion in the prior-year period. For the first quarter of FY26, the management expects revenues to be in the range of $1.162 billion to $1.167 billion.

