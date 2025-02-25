ZM Earnings: Highlights of Zoom Video Communications’ Q4 2025 report

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) Tuesday reported financial results for the fourth quarter of 2025. The video conferencing platform also issued guidance for the first quarter of 2026.

Fourth-quarter adjusted earnings, excluding one-off items, was $1.41 per share, compared to $1.42 per share a year earlier. On an unadjusted basis, the company reported net income of $367.9 million or $1.16 per share for the January quarter, compared to $298.8 million or $0.95 per share in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Total revenues came in at $1.18 billion in Q4, compared to $1.15 billion in the prior-year period. For the first quarter of FY26, the management expects revenues to be in the range of $1.162 billion to $1.167 billion.

