Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
ZM Earnings: Highlights of Zoom Video Communications’ Q4 2025 report
Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) Tuesday reported financial results for the fourth quarter of 2025. The video conferencing platform also issued guidance for the first quarter of 2026.
Fourth-quarter adjusted earnings, excluding one-off items, was $1.41 per share, compared to $1.42 per share a year earlier. On an unadjusted basis, the company reported net income of $367.9 million or $1.16 per share for the January quarter, compared to $298.8 million or $0.95 per share in the fourth quarter of 2024.
Total revenues came in at $1.18 billion in Q4, compared to $1.15 billion in the prior-year period. For the first quarter of FY26, the management expects revenues to be in the range of $1.162 billion to $1.167 billion.
Prior Performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Earnings Preview: Stable energy drink sales keep Monster Beverage fizzing
Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) has restructured its alcohol segment to improve performance and growth under new management. Meanwhile, the brewer continues to innovate its portfolio with a focus on
JM Smucker (SJM) set to report Q3 2025 earnings results this week, a few points to note
Shares of The J.M. Smucker Co. (NYSE: SJM) stayed green on Monday. The stock has dropped 11% over the past 12 months. The branded food company is set to report
Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) Q4 2024 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ: DPZ) reported its fourth quarter 2024 earnings results today. Total revenues increased 2.9% year-over-year to $1.44 billion, driven mainly by higher supply chain and US franchise