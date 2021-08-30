Categories Earnings Call Transcripts, Preliminary Transcripts, Technology
Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NasdaqGS:ZM) (ZM) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
ZM Earnings Call - Preliminary Transcript
Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NasdaqGS:ZM) (NASDAQ: ZM)
Q2 2022 earnings call dated Aug. 30, 2021
Corporate Participants:
Tom McCallum — Head of Investor Relations
Eric S. Yuan — Founder & Chief Executive Officer
Kelly Steckelberg — Chief Financial Officer
Presentation:
Operator
Hello, everyone, and welcome to Zoom’s Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Release. [Operator Instructions] At this time, I’d like to hand it over to Tom McCallum, Head of Investor Relations.
Disclaimer
This transcript is produced by AlphaStreet, Inc. While we strive to produce the best transcripts, it may contain misspellings and other inaccuracies. This transcript is provided as is without express or implied warranties of any kind. As with all our articles, AlphaStreet, Inc. does not assume any responsibility for your use of this content, and we strongly encourage you to do your own research, including listening to the call yourself and reading the company’s SEC filings. Neither the information nor any opinion expressed in this transcript constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of securities or commodities. Any opinion expressed in the transcript does not necessarily reflect the views of AlphaStreet, Inc.
© COPYRIGHT 2021, AlphaStreet, Inc. All rights reserved. Any reproduction, redistribution or retransmission is expressly prohibited.
Most Popular
Peloton (PTON): What lies ahead for the connected-fitness company after a shaky Q4?
Shares of Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) were down 8% on Friday, a day after the company reported mixed results for the fourth quarter of 2021. Although revenues surpassed market
Predictmedix COO Rahul Kushwah: We aim to be a major player in workplace safety
Courtesy: Predictmedix What’s so special about your safe entry station and what’s the market potential? Rahul: At Predictmedix, our focus is all about commercializing AI-based solutions that have a huge
Peloton (PTON) Q4 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) reported fourth quarter 2021 earnings results today. Total revenue grew 54% year-over-year to $937 million, driven by demand for Connected Fitness products, strong gross additions and low