Zoom Video Q1 2026 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) is scheduled to report earnings for the first quarter of 2026 today after markets close.

Listen to Zoom Video’s earnings call live and check the real-time transcript

On average, analysts forecast earnings of $1.31 per share for the April quarter, excluding one-off items, compared to $1.35 per share in the prior-year quarter. The consensus revenue estimate is $1.17 billion.

In the fourth quarter of 2025, adjusted earnings decreased 1% year-over-year to $1.41 per share. On an unadjusted basis, net income was $367.9 million or $1.16 per share in Q4, compared to $298.8 million or $0.95 per share in the fourth quarter of 2024. Total revenues rose to $1.18 billion from $1.15 billion in the prior-year period.