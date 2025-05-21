Categories LATEST
Zoom Video Q1 2026 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript
Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) is scheduled to report earnings for the first quarter of 2026 today after markets close.
Listen to Zoom Video’s earnings call live and check the real-time transcript
On average, analysts forecast earnings of $1.31 per share for the April quarter, excluding one-off items, compared to $1.35 per share in the prior-year quarter. The consensus revenue estimate is $1.17 billion.
In the fourth quarter of 2025, adjusted earnings decreased 1% year-over-year to $1.41 per share. On an unadjusted basis, net income was $367.9 million or $1.16 per share in Q4, compared to $298.8 million or $0.95 per share in the fourth quarter of 2024. Total revenues rose to $1.18 billion from $1.15 billion in the prior-year period.
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
MDT Earnings: A snapshot of Medtronic’s Q4 2025 report
Medical device maker Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT) on Tuesday reported higher revenues for the fourth quarter of 2025, which translated into a sharp increase in net income. The company also
Key metrics from Lowe’s (LOW) Q1 2025 earnings results
Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) reported its first quarter 2025 earnings results today. Total sales were $20.9 billion compared to $21.4 billion in the prior-year quarter. Comparable sales decreased 1.7%.
TGT Earnings: All you need to know about Target’s Q1 2025 earnings results
Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) reported its first quarter 2025 earnings results today. Net sales of $23.8 billion were down 2.8% compared to the year-ago period. Comparable sales decreased 3.8%, reflecting