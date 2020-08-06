Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) Q2 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNGA) Q2 2020 earnings call dated

Rebecca Lau — Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Finance

Thanks Zong [Phonetic] and welcome everyone to Zynga’s second quarter 2020 earnings call. On the call with me today are Frank Gibeau, our Chief Executive Officer and Gerard Griffin, our Chief Financial Officer. Shortly, we will open up the call for live questions.

Before we cover the Safe Harbor, please note that in an effort to keep our team members healthy, each member on today’s call is dialed in remotely. We appreciate your understanding during the call and hope that everyone is also safe and well during this time.

During the course of today’s call, we will make forward-looking statements related to our business plan and strategy as well as expectations for our future performance. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted. Please review the Risk Factors in our most recently filed Form 10-Q, as well as elsewhere in our SEC filings for further clarification.

In addition, we will also discuss non-GAAP financial measures. Our earnings letter, earnings slides, and when filed our 10-Q, will include reconciliations of our GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures. Please be sure to look at these reconciliations as a non-GAAP measures are not intended to be a substitute for or superior to our GAAP results. This conference call is being webcasted and will be available for audio replay on our Investor Relations website in a few hours.

Now I will turn the call over to Frank for his opening remarks.

Frank Gibeau — Chief Executive Officer and Director

Thanks, Rebecca. Good afternoon everyone and thank you for joining our call. We are living in unprecedented times and more people than ever before are turning to games for entertainment and a sense of community. With more people staying at home, we saw heightened levels of player engagement, social connection, and monetization in our portfolio. Increased player engagement in our live services drove our exceptional Q2 results, including record revenue and bookings performances and our best operating cash flow in more than eight years. We also executed our transformational acquisition of Peak and are entering Q3 with eight forever franchises, adding significant scale to our live services foundation. Our new game pipeline is also progressing well and we expect to begin releasing new titles later this year.

Today, we are raising our full year 2020 revenue and bookings guidance, which Gerard will provide more details on later in the call. In addition, I am pleased to announce that we have entered into an agreement to acquire Rollic, one of the fastest growing hyper-casual game companies in 2020. With Rollic, we are meaningfully expanding our entry into hyper-casual, one of the largest and fastest growing game categories on mobile, while adding a highly talented team and an extensive network of external developers to Zynga.

Our performance to date demonstrate strong execution of our multi-year growth strategy of a, growing our live services; b, adding new forever franchise and store our portfolio; and c, adding new platforms in markets and technology. Additionally, we continue to see opportunities to enhance each of these growth pillars through acquisition. First, our strength in live services is the foundation of our multi-year growth strategy. In Q2, our live services anchored by our forever franchises and social slots in casual cards portfolios, drove our best revenue and bookings quarter in Zynga history with revenue up 47% year-over-year and bookings up 38% year-over-year.

During the quarter we achieved many records as more people turn to our deeply social game experiences, while sheltering-in-place and as players enjoyed our robust lineup of bold beats. For example, within Empires & Puzzles, Merge Magic, and Hit it Rich Slots, we recently introduced Battle Pass features, which have been well received by players and are proving to be positive drivers of engagement and monetization. We are also continuing to integrate and expand popular brands within our live services including Fast & Furious in CSR2, Rick and Morty in Merge Dragons and a new Dragons of Westeros’ feature in Game of Thrones Slots Casino. All of this is fueled by our proven and scalable IT services capability comprised of best-in-class product management, data science, user acquisition, advertising and platform relationship.

Second, our goal is to add new forever franchises to our live services portfolio. Our recent acquisition of Peak brings one of the world’s best puzzle game makers to Zynga. And their two top chart games to Toon Blast and Toy Blast. These two titles have captured a highly engaged global audience base with some of the industry’s best player retention. And currently have more than 12 million mobile DAUs and 26 million mobile MAUs. These titles expand our live services to eight forever franchises, increasing the scale and resiliency of our portfolio. We are also making good progress on our three new games in soft launch, FarmVille 3, Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells and Puzzle Combat. We have introduced new features to provide players with more content, quests and ways to customize their gaming experiences and have expanded into additional soft launch territories to continue gathering player feedback. Our soft launch process includes careful testing and iteration of game features with the goal of delivering long-term retention. We expect to begin releasing new games later this year and anticipate these titles will steadily scale over time.

Third, mobile is continuously evolving and we are investing in new platforms, markets and technology to increase our total addressable market and drive further growth. Today, we announced our agreement to acquire Rollic, a developer and publisher with a portfolio of popular hyper-casual games that have collectively been downloaded more than 250 million times. Eight of Rollic games have reached number one or number two, top free downloaded games in the US App Store, and their latest releases, Go Knots 3D and Tangle Master 3D, were the top two most downloaded games in the US App Store in Q2 2020.

With this acquisition, we are excited to enter the hyper-casual market. One of the largest and fastest growing mobile gaming categories. The growth of this category is fueled by advertising driven games that are highly accessible and appeal to a broad audience globally. With more than 5 million mobile DAUs and 65 million mobile MAUs we expect Rollic to meaningfully increase our audience and expand and diversify our advertising business. In addition, we are driving strong growth in international markets with Q2 revenue and bookings up 56% and 34% year-over-year respectively. And Android revenue in bookings up 61% and 43% year-over-year. With Toon Blast and Toy Blast, we will further increase our international business, especially in Japan.

In terms of new platform investments, we released Bumped Out, our second title on the Snap Games platform as a part of a new multi-game partnership with Snap as well as our first voice-based game Word Pop, exclusively for Amazon Alexa. We also produced a two-hour live streaming event with Amazon Twitch Prime for Words With Friends in collaboration with Garth Brooks and Tricia Yearwood that entertains more than 3 million total viewers. While our investments in these and other initiatives are in the early stages. We believe they have the potential to increase our growth over the long term.

Last, we continue to see opportunities to acquire talented teams and franchises to further accelerate our growth. The talent base for mobile gaming is global and the mobile platform is vast and constantly evolving with new innovations emerging every year. To date, our acquisitions have delivered strong contributions to our live services, added multiple new forever franchises to our portfolio, expanded our new game pipeline and opened up new categories for us on mobile. Our proven integration model enables teams to maintain their unique development cultures while leveraging Zynga’s highly scalable studio operations and publishing platform so we can collectively grow faster together.

Now, I would like to turn the call over to Gerard to discuss our Q2 results in further detail as well as our outlook for 2020 and beyond

Gerard Griffin — Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Frank we capped off a great first half performance with tremendous Q2 results, delivering our best quarterly revenue and bookings in Zynga history. Strength across our live services delivered by better than expected top line and operating leverage. We are also happy to have — now have Peak in Zynga family. Having closed this transformational acquisition on July 1, bringing to Zynga an amazingly talented studio with two top chart franchises in Toon blast and Toy Blast. Given the strength in our live services, including a full second half of the year contribution from Peak, we are raising our full-year outlook for revenue and bookings, but first let’s discuss our Q2 results.

Revenue was $452 million comprised of bookings of $518 million, offset by the increase in deferred revenue of $66 million. Revenue was $22 million ahead of our raised guidance driven by an $18 million bookings fee and a $4 million lower than expected net increase in deferred revenue.

Broad based strength across our live services drove our topline bead in particular stronger than expected performances from our Social Slots portfolio, Words With Friends, CSR2 and Parts & Puzzles versus our raised guidance. Revenue was $145 million or 47% up year-over-year driven by bookings growth of $142 million or 38% year-over-year at $3 million lower net increase in deferred revenue. deferred revenue. Our year-over-year revenue and bookings growth was driven by broad-based strength across our mobile live services in particular from Empires & Puzzles, Merge Dragons, Merge Magic and Game of Thrones Slots Casino. User pay was the driver of our topline growth with advertising as expected moderately down year-over-year. The net increase in deferred revenue was $66 million and was driven primarily by bookings from Empires & Puzzles and Merge Dragons. We ended Q2 with a deferred revenue balance of $523 million versus $358 million a year ago. Turning to our Q2 operating expenses. GAAP operating expenses were $402 million, up $161 million or 67% year-over-year, primarily driven by higher contingent consideration expense, marketing investments and acquisition related expenses versus our prior year. Our Small Giant games and Gram Games acquisitions continue to perform ahead of our expectations, resulting in a $149 million contingent consideration expense, up $125 million year-over-year and $24 million ahead of our guidance. The increase in marketing was primarily due to the year-over-year addition of Merge Magic and the overall investments across our live services portfolio as well as games in test market. Year-over-year GAAP operating expenses increased to 89% versus 79% of revenue, primarily due to the material increase in contingent consideration expense. Non-GAAP operating expenses were $222 million, up $25 million or 13% year-over-year, primarily due to the increase in marketing investments. Non-GAAP operating expenses represented 43% of bookings, down from 52% of bookings in the prior year primarily driven by our improved operating leverage in all expense lines. We reported a net loss of $150 million, $10 million better than our guidance and $94 million higher than our net loss of $56 million a year ago. The variance to guidance was driven primarily by the better than expected operating performance, partially offset by the higher contingent consideration expense. The variance to prior year was driven primarily by the higher contingent consideration and income tax expense, partially offset by our improved operating performance. Our adjusted EBITDA was 70 million, $35 million better in our guidance, primarily due to our higher than expected topline performance and lower than anticipated marketing expenses. On a year-over-year basis, Adjusted EBITDA increased $67 million on strong operating performance. We generated operating cash flow of $145 million, our best performance since 2011 and up 47% year-over-year. As of June 30, we had $1.6 billion of cash and investments. As of today, we have approximately $620 million in cash and investments, with the main material payments in July being the $923 million related to the acquisition of Peak and $68 million for our latest earn-out payment to Gram Games. We also have a $150 million available under our existing credit facility, with no amounts outstanding. Looking forward, we expect positive operating cash flow through the balance of 2020 and are assessing debt financing alternatives to further expand our cash reserves, which we expect will be primarily used to fund future acquisitions to further accelerate our growth. Now I would like to take a few moments to comment on our proposed acquisition of Rollic. Today, we announced an agreement to acquire is the Istanbul-based Rollic, mobile games developer and publisher with an exciting portfolio of popular hyper-casual games. This acquisition gives Zynga a more meaningful presence in one of the largest and fastest-growing gaming categories on mobile and also adds a highly talented team and an extensive network of external developers. Rollic titles currently have more than 5 million mobile DAUs and 65 million mobile MAUs which will meaningfully increase our audience and grow our advertising business. We are initially acquiring 80% of Rollic for $168 million in cash at an implied valuation of $210 million for the total company. While we are not disclosing specific valuation multiples for this transaction, for full year 2020 on a standalone basis, Rollic is on track to deliver just north of $100 million of revenue and bookings and margins broadly in line with those of Zynga for 2020. Over the next three years, Zynga will acquire the remaining 20% in equal instalments at valuations based on specific bookings and profitability goals. The transaction is subject to customary closing adjustments and we expect to close on October 1, 2020. Already while we expect the acquisition of Rollic to close on October 1, our current guidance does not include any contribution from Rollic. Now turning to guidance. We have developed our Q3 and full year 2020 guidance based on the information available to us today, August 5, 2020 and using methodologies to prior quarters. Given the higher level of uncertainty in the industry in particular around the COVID-19 crisis, there is potential for a wide range of outcomes, both positive and negative as it relates to our ultimate business results. With that, let’s discuss our Q3 and 2020 guidance. Guidance for Q3 is as follows, revenue of $445 million, up $100 million or 29% year-over-year. And increase in deferred revenue of $175 million, $50 million in the prior year. Bookings of $620 million, up $225 million or 57% year-over-year [Technical Issues] $160 million versus net income of $230 million in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA loss of $45 million versus adjusted EBITDA of $28 million in the prior year. Factors considered in assessing our Q3 guidance include live services will drive the vast majority of our topline performance led by our forever franchises include full quarter contributions from Toon Blast, Toy Blast and Merge Magic. This overall momentum will be partially offset by year-over-year declines in older mobile and web titles. We also expect the year-over-year, excuse me, we also growth will more than offset the declines in advertising yields. With our acquisition of Peak, we’ve added two forever franchises, Toon Blast and Toy Blast to our portfolio. As these are new to Zynga, consistent with standard accounting practice, we expect a material net increase in deferred revenue as the majority of the initial bookings associated with these titles will be deferred recognition as revenue in future quarters. Importantly, in Q3, we expect the net increase in deferred revenue of $175 million. This represents the largest quarterly increase in deferred revenue in Zynga history and compares to a net increase of $50 million in Q3 2019. The year-over-year change in is a meaningful factor in year-over-year comparability, as it represents a $125 million year-over-year decrease in revenue, gross profit, net income and adjusted EBITDA. We expect gross margins to be significantly down year-over-year due to the higher net increase in deferred revenue, amortization of acquired intangibles and user Q3 2020 versus Q3 2019. We also anticipate participate our GAAP operating expenses as a percentage of revenue to increase year-over-year primarily due to the impact of the net increase in deferred revenue, partially offset by a lower contingent consideration expense year-over-year. Outside of these factors, we anticipate year-over-year improvements in operating leverage in R&D and G&A, partially offset by higher marketing investments across our live service portfolio and new game pipeline. We expect a net loss of $160 million in Q3 2020. This compares to net income of $230 million in Q3 2019, which included a one-time gain of $314 million related to the sale of our San Francisco building. Other drivers of the year-over-year change in net loss are the higher net increase in deferred revenue. Amortization of acquired intangibles, and stock-based compensation, partially offset partially offset by our improved operating performance and lower contingent consideration expense. We expect an adjusted EBITDA loss of $45 million in Q3, 2020 for us is adjusted EBITDA of $28 million in Q3, 2019. This year-over-year change is primarily driven by the $125 million year-over-year growth in the net increase in deferred revenue, offset by our improved operating performance. Now turning to 2020, our revised guidance is as follows. Revenue of $1.8 billion, up $478 million or 36% year-over-year and up 110 million versus our prior guidance. A net increase in deferred revenue of $400 million or $158 million or 65% year-over-year and up $250 million versus our prior guidance. Bookings of $2.2 billion, up $636 million or 41% year-over-year and up $360 million versus our prior guidance. A net loss of $550 million to net income of $42 million in 2019 and $200 million higher than our prior guidance, with net loss of $350 million. Adjusted EBITDA of $85 million down $2 million or 3% year-over-year and down pretty $138 million versus our prior guidance. Our clients assume that live services will deliver the vast majority of our topline performance driven by our forever franchises, including full-year contribution from the recently acquired Toon Blast and Toy Blast as well as initial contributions from new games that we expect to launch later this year. We also expect year-over-year user pay growth to offset declines in advertising yields. We expect a net increase in deferred revenue of $400 million, an increase of $250 million versus our prior guidance really due to the deferral of the majority of initial bookings from our recently acquired franchises Toon Blast and Toy Blast. The year-over-year change in GAAP deferral is a meaningful factor in year-over-year our ability as it represents a $158 million year-over-year decrease in revenue, gross profit, net income and adjusted EBITDA. We expect gross margins to be significantly down year-over-year, primarily due to the higher net increase in deferred revenue, additional amortization and acquired intangibles, user pay mix in 2020 versus 2019. Given the higher net increase in deferred revenue and contingent consideration expense in 2020 versus 2019, we expect GAAP operating expenses as a percentage of revenue to decrease year-over-year. Outside of these factors, we anticipate improvements in operating leverage from R&D and G&A, which should be partially offset by increased marketing investments in our live services and new game launches. Operating leverage will ultimately be a function of our live service performance, user pay versus advertising mix, timing of our new game launches, and the level of marketing invested in competitor in scaling our live services and new titles. 2020 net loss of $550 million, $200 million higher than our prior guidance of $350 million primarily due to the acquisition of peak and it’s resulting impact on the net increase in deferred revenue, amortization of acquired intangibles, stock-based compensation. Partly offset by income tax benefits and operating contribution from the acquired titles. This compares to a net income of $42 million in 2019, which included a one-time gain of $314 million related to the sale of San Francisco building. The primary drivers of the year-over-year change in net loss higher net increases of deferred revenue and contingent consideration expense, but our improved operating performance offsetting the year-over-year dilutive changes in other GAAP to non-GAAP reconciling items. We expect adjusted EBITDA of $85 million, down $138 million versus our prior guidance, a stronger operating performance to be more than offset by the additional $250 million of net increase in deferred revenue. Year-over-year basis, we anticipate adjusted EBITDA will be down 2 million, primarily by the $158 million year-over-year growth in our net increase in deferred revenue largely offset by our improved operating performance. Our strong execution in 2020 should position Zynga for continued growth in 2021, where we expect double-digit top line growth, the potential for further margin expansion and positive operating cash flow. In summary, while we are operating in unprecedented times, we remain focused on entertaining and connecting our players to our games. Our business fundamentals are strong and we are continuing to execute our multi-year strategy. With that I will turn the call back to Frank.

Frank Gibeau — Chief Executive Officer and Director

Thanks, Gerard. Before we open the call to live Q&A, I want to take a moment to touch on our current operating environment. First, we hope that all of you are safe and well along with your family, friends and colleagues. In these challenging times, the health and safety of our teams have been a top priority. We are extremely proud of how Zynga has seamlessly transitioned to a work from home configuration without any material disruptions to our operations and while delivering new features content and products for our players. We anticipate that our North American offices will work from home through early 2021, while our international based offices will begin to reopen based on guidance from local authorities.

To support our teams over the past several months, we have updated and introduced many new health and wellness benefit, programs and services to assist with work from home needs. We also continue to support our communities and in Q2 we donated over $2 million to a variety of causes. In addition, we are committing to $25 million over the next five years towards diversity and inclusion initiatives at Zynga and in the overall gaming industry.

In summary, supporting our teams, communities and Zynga’s founding mission to connect the world through games has never been more important. Our business fundamentals are strong and we are incredibly excited by the growth and innovation ahead for interactive entertainment. It’s is increasingly clear that games are emerging as powerful new social networks where people around the world come together to connect, play, and socialize.

Zynga is uniquely well positioned within this landscape as a leading mobile first free to play, live services social game company with a portfolio of proven franchises. We are on track to deliver a record year for Zynga in 2020 and are positioned for further growth in 2021 where we expect double-digit growth, topline growth, the potential for further margin expansion and positive operating cash flow.

With that I would now like to open up the call to your questions.

Thank you sir. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Eric Sheridan from UBS. Please go ahead.

Eric Sheridan — UBS — Analyst

Thanks so much for taking the question. Hope all is well and same is going on the team there as well. First, maybe a big picture question for you, Frank I think you have done all the acquisitions. And I think generally, investors have a pretty good sense of the known titles that you’ve acquired, but what sort of visibility, do you have now out over multiple years. Sort of a big picture question, in terms of thinking about what these teams might be able to develop, what a pipeline might look like. Just so investors can generally get a sense of what sort of the inorganic growth might be layering in on top of some of the organic growth from the titles that they already know about? Just curious even conceptually how that might play out?

And then maybe for the back part of the year, there is going to be lot of changes in the broad advertising environment, investors are asking a lot of questions, but iOS14 and IDFA. How are you guys thinking both potentially for headwinds for your advertising revenue as well as your marketing ROI in the back part of the year given some of the changes that might be playing out the advertising landscape? Thanks so much.

Frank Gibeau — Chief Executive Officer and Director

Thanks for the question, Eric. I’ll take the first one. With regards to the new product pipeline, when we look across all at Zynga including studios such as Natural Motion, teams in the North American studios as well as Gram, Small Giant and now talking about Peak, we have active products in development that are planned for 2020 and 2021 and beyond. We’re really looking at the expertise that each of those studios brings and looking at our overall portfolio in terms of where we have the best opportunities to grow the company. We also have projects plans that are smaller in scale for chat platforms for the more mass casual platforms that are in active development and test and we’re looking for ways in the future to learn from Rollics prototyping process they have an amazing approach to how they prototype games work with outside developers and bring them to market. So we think that there is an opportunity there as well to further enhance and expand our product pipeline, product pipeline, which now encompasses chat, hyper-casual, as well as more traditional mainline mobile games. So very exciting opportunities for us in the future to continue to grow the company organically in addition to what we’ve done in live services and then potentially with future inorganic opportunities. In terms of the second question, if you look at the second half of the year as it relate to acquiring players and also running the advertising network. Obviously there’s a lot of talk about IDFA and the impact to the overall business and also just overall trends inside the economy and what’s going to happen. Obviously a lot of unknowns there. And from our perspective when we look at our business, our trends and how things are tracking. When we look into the second half, obviously our advertising business is hitting our expectations, we communicated that we felt that would be flat to slightly down. It’s seen a little bit of a recovery here in the second half of Q2, but in terms of overall growth, I think it’s really going to start to accelerate when Rollic becomes part of the advertising network in Q4. When we see a sizeable increase in MAUs in addition to a diversification of the demos and also regions that we can advertise into. In terms of the actual specific impacts that IDFA will have on acquisition or advertising CTMs and yields, I think it’s a little too early to tell what will happen there. I think there’s going to be puts and takes. And I think long term, things will settle out there will be new opportunities and new places to innovate at the same time that some traditional tools and tactics might start to lose their effectiveness. So it will be a little bit choppy here in the early stages and as Apple rolls out some of its platform shifts we also still have Android and other platforms that are continuing to operate in the context that we’re currently comfortable with. I would point out that in the case of Rollic, for example, the way that they acquire players does not rely on IDFA. So we do have sectors of our business in terms of how we go out and organically acquire and also from a paid standpoint acquire players that probably won’t be that impacted, but there will be other parts that will be. I’m just not sure by how much and what the mitigating countermeasure will take in terms of how we evolve the business from here.

Eric Sheridan — UBS — Analyst

Thanks so much.

Alex Giaimo — Jefferies — Analyst

Okay, thanks guys. Two questions, maybe one for Frank and then one for Gerard. Frank going back to Rollic. Can you maybe just provide some background on the company, maybe how long you’ve been in discussions and what attracted you to that asset specifically? And then for Gerard, just regarding the guidance for both the third quarter and the full year, can you provide a bit of color on what’s assumed from a Peak contribution? Should we still just be run rating that $600 million number you provided at announcement? Thanks guys.

Frank Gibeau — Chief Executive Officer and Director

Thanks Alex. The opportunity to come together with Rollic really presented itself in the first half of this year. We have been studying hyper-casual now for several years and monitoring the progress and been very impressed with the growth rate of the category. The share of voice that it now occupies on the app stores. The number of chart positions in the top — Top 10 and Top 20 for installs that are maintained by hyper-casual games. So we like the category, as we watched it evolve it has changed over the last several years, but it continues to show resiliency and strength and continued growth. As a result, we started to look at ways to build versus buy to go after this opportunity and that journey brought us to Rollic in the first part of this year. We were able to meet and talk to them via the means that we use in the pandemic, which is Zoom but we also were able to leverage the great strength that we have in Turkey. So our Gram team, our Peak team the casual cards group that met — those management teams are able to meet directly with Rollic, really get to know each other in addition to us getting to meet them virtually over Zoom.

And diligence was a very straightforward exercise. We found a team that is very aggressive, very new, in terms of being founded in December of 2018, but if you look at their track record in terms of bringing in outside developers as well as standing up their internal studios, their results in this first part of 2020, it’s really been remarkable. Eight of Rollics games have reached one or two in terms of most downloaded. They had 250 million plus downloads and the growth rate just looks surprisingly strong even through some of these challenges that we see with the pandemic and economic distress. The category is great because their lightweight gains are instantly playable, they’re broadly appealing, they are globally appealing, and it feels like that is an opportunity for us to grow our business and with the ad model being so strong there they have a very deep bench of advertising executives and folks that know a lot about how to monetize inside of ad driven gain that we think will help the overall portfolio at Zynga as well. So very excited to add to our footprint in Turkey, Rollic will maintain what we usually do with acquisitions, they’ve got their culture, they’ve got their approach. We have aligned goals and over the next several years we expect that we’re going to be able to grow faster together.

Gerard Griffin — Chief Financial Officer

Alex, in terms of assumptions for the second half of the year. Yes, I would just continue what we said when we announced the Peak acquisition that’s the best assumption we’re using for guidance.

Alex Giaimo — Jefferies — Analyst

Great. Thank you both.

Mario Lu — Barclays — Analyst

Thanks for taking the questions. And congrats on the great quarter. So I have one on peak and one on Battle Pass. So we talked a lot of opportunities in which Zynga can help monetize Peaks titles. But the question is on the flip side, so how much knowledge can you leverage from Peaks expertise and their puzzle genre to your own titles such as the upcoming Harry Potter title as well as Peak’s ability to grow its sister title Toon Blast, which mirrors the goal of Zynga sister titles such as Puzzle Combat and Merge Magic? And secondly, on Battle Pass, I find it very interesting that the mechanic currently spans through different genres within your portfolio. Is there any reason, why it cannot be applied to all Zynga titles over time? And any color you can provide on how additive it is to bookings for each title? Thanks.

Frank Gibeau — Chief Executive Officer and Director

Thanks Mario. In terms of the impact that Peak is having on our creative organization, it’s only been a very short period of time since they’ve been part of our studios. But I’ve been really blown away by the amount of collaboration and teamwork that they’ve already embarked upon with our games. The Harry Potter team and the Peak team have already met multiple times. They’ve been trading builds, the notes, and that the insight that Peak has developed over the years of building highly retentive games that send it to the top of the charts, something that we’re propagating through Zynga, Sudar [Phonetic] and his leadership team have been very generous with their time to participate and design brainstorms, reviews of levels, game balancing notes. It’s really been impressive to see how quickly the teams of gelled and are really helping each other. So it’s only been just a matter of weeks frankly since they’ve been engaged and we’re already seeing the impact come this way, which is really one of the strengths of the model that we have. By keeping the studios decentralized with their own strong cultures and chemistry. The collaboration that we see between Gram and Small Giant, Natural Motion, Peak and our other studios like Words of Friends and Poker, it’s pretty awesome thinking about the potential long term and we’re already seeing it in the short-term changes and modifications to existing games.

In terms of the second question. We started the Battle Pass obviously off in Small Giant product. We like the results. It’s still has potential to grow and we’re still tuning it to be the best that it can be. But a lot of, as I just mentioned in the prior question, we share a lot and collaborate a lot inside the company. And so all the data that the Battle Pass is generating inside Empires & Puzzles was shared with all the Zynga teams. And the important part was to take the basic value proposition that a Battle Pass has for players and express it in a category or franchise appropriate way like with Hit It Rich or like with the Gram title. So the — value proposition is very flexible and it has a lot of room to run, you just have to make sure that you implemented in a way that makes sense inside the franchise that it’s going into and the players see the value proposition of signing up for that path and they really enjoy it. So we do a lot of testing and I think that this will be something that can make its way into other parts of the portfolio over time. The important thing is to not rush it and stifle the engagement or the retention curves by over monetizing or putting a breakage into the game. We typically take a lot of time testing and implement — before before full implementation goes in, but we’re very excited by the results.

Mario Lu — Barclays — Analyst

That’s very helpful. Thank you.

Brian Fitzgerald — Wells Fargo — Analyst

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Brian Fitzgerald from Wells Fargo. Please go ahead.Thanks. Maybe a follow-up to I think Alex’s questions and discussion on Rollic. And that’s just — is this going to be same of the more classic Zynga playbook in terms of integration where you utilize the best practices, but you don’t do any rationalization or synergy kind of leverage? And then to Alex’s question on that run rate for peak, is that weighted evenly or is there differences between Q3 and Q4?

Frank Gibeau — Chief Executive Officer and Director

I will take the second question. In terms of the integration of Rollic. It will follow our playbook. They will continue to drive their business, they are extremely aggressive and focused on hyper-casual doing a great job. Our job is to a, not get in the way, but b, accelerate their progress wherever we can. So if there’s things that we can do in data science, UA, our advertising network deals, publishing platform relationships with Apple and Google, all those discussions are well underway and it’s very exciting to see how the two companies could be them together.

From a synergy standpoint, this is a — this is the team that’s less than 40 people in Istanbul. They have a lot of variable resources in terms of the partners that they work with, but it’s a very small team. So it’s a very light footprint and they can then leverage the rest of the Zynga’s organizational knowledge, institutional information and capabilities. And that’s kind of the excitement and configuration for Rollic.

And then Gerard can take the question on Peak in terms of how it splits out in in Q3 and Q4.

Gerard Griffin — Chief Financial Officer

Yeah, Brian, I would just assume even over the two quarters. That’s how it’s flowed into the current guidance.

Brian Fitzgerald — Wells Fargo — Analyst

Got it. Thanks guys, I appreciate it.

Doug Creutz — Cowen — Analyst

Hey, thank you. Can you talk a little bit about what you’re seeing in terms of ROI in UA. It seems like on your Q1 call you had indicated you were going to lead to lower ROIs and spend more in Q2 and it looks like you did that maybe not quite as much as you thought you would, how does that evolve during the quarter? And what are you seeing now? Thank you.

Frank Gibeau — Chief Executive Officer and Director

Hey, Doug. We early part of the quarter in that March, April, May, time frame the withdrawal of a lot of brand advertisers and entertainment campaigns opened up opportunities for gaming companies to buy with very good deals, very good returns. So a lot of that activity occupied the first half of the quarter. Once we got to a point where things started to look a little bit different towards the end where brand advertisers came back in and some of the rates went up due to the activity, we frankly had a lot of velocity already in the business and the momentum was good and our organics and engagement curve strong. So where we didn’t see the returns that we wanted we pulled back. So from a combination of elements we’re being very selective about where we invest, but that kind of land rush towards a lot of really good deals ended very quickly because a lot of game companies saw it, but as things have gone back to elevated levels above Q1, but not at the peak of COVID in May, we still see a good opportunity to grow our businesses and we’re going after it. But we’re not –we’re not necessarily feeling very pressured right now to have to over invest.

Doug Creutz — Cowen — Analyst

Okay.

Gerard Griffin — Chief Financial Officer

The only — sorry, Doug, this is Gerard. The only thing I would add sort of building on what Frank just said, if you look at Q2 results understanding we were dealing with a COVID quarter if we want to call it that, I think what you saw in terms of the dynamics in live services is that given the performance of our bold beats and the engagement of our players, we obviously we’re able to optimize the UA spend so versus our guidance and versus the prior quarters. That’s why, obviously when you see that strong bookings and optimization you can deliver north of 25% flow through.

Doug Creutz — Cowen — Analyst

Okay, great.

Operator

Matthew Thornton — SunTrust Securities — Analyst

Yeah, good afternoon. Hey Frank, hey Gerard, thanks for taking the question. Maybe two, if I could. I guess, first on the pipeline, you talked a little bit about starting to bring titles. I think it was plural [Phonetic] later on this year. Just wondering if you could provide little more color on just how you’re thinking about impact in the second half from new titles and any updates you might have on some of the other out year kind of projects that you guys have at least announced previously. And then just secondly coming back to Rollic for a second, just curious if you can talk a little bit about what I kind of normalized growth rates of that business looks like? Thanks guys.

Frank Gibeau — Chief Executive Officer and Director

Hi, Matt. The new title plan is very much what we communicated in the remarks, in terms of the second half. Farmville 3, Puzzle Combat and Harry Potter is all — are all making very good progress in soft launch. And we’re looking at releasing in the second half when we get to a point where the KPIs demonstrate to us that we have games with great long-term engagement retention and we can really open them up for a global market. The thing that I would point out is that we did cite that these games would rollout and build over time. So the actual contribution in the second half is minimal. The second half is very much a live services business combined with Peak, Rollic and new games are — Rollic not in and new games is very small in terms of what we’re thinking about on a guidance level.

With regards to the growth rate on Rollic, this first half is really doing great in terms of how they’re growing and it’s a little hard to tell exactly how long and what form the growth will sustain. But it feels very good to us in terms of how they’re — how they’re bringing in titles, how they are prototyping, how they’re bringing into the market, hopefully with our help, we can see some optimizations and growth in the more so than we’re seeing now, but it’s exciting to have a growth asset like Rollic come in at the second half of the year for us and really set us up for what in 2021 could be a great year in terms of growing Rollic. Next question, operator?

Matthew Cost — Morgan Stanley — Analyst

Hi guys. Thanks for taking the question. So when you look at the trends that you’re seeing. I guess late into Q2 and now we are a month into Q3, where is that tracking versus maybe what you expected at the beginning of the year pre-COVID and how would you think about sort of where we are on the journey to getting back to a pre-COVID run rate? Or put another way, how long do you expect the benefit to stick around for? And then within the context of the portfolio, you’ve noted that Social Slots and Casual Cards were an area of particular strength. How sustainable do you view that the strength in that category relative to the rest of the portfolio? And then I have one follow-up, Thanks.

