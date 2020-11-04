Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) Q3 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNGA) Q3 2020 earnings call dated

Rebecca Lau — Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Finance

Thank you, Jewel, and welcome to Zynga’s third quarter 2020 earnings call. On the call with me today are Frank Gibeau, our Chief Executive Officer and Ger Griffin, our Chief Financial Officer. Shortly, we will open up the call for live questions. Before we cover the safe harbor, please note that in an effort to keep our team members healthy, each member on today’s call is dialing remotely.

We appreciate your understanding during the call and hope that everyone is staying safe during this time. During the course of today’s call, we will make forward-looking statements related to our business plan and strategy, as well as expectations for our future performance. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted. Please review the risk factors in our most recently filed Form 10-Q, as well as elsewhere in our SEC filings for further clarification.

In addition, we will also discuss non-GAAP financial measures. Our earnings letter, earnings slides and when filed, our 10-Q, will include reconciliations of our GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures. Please be sure to look at these reconciliations as the non-GAAP measures are not intended to be a substitute for or superior to our GAAP results. This conference call is being webcast and will be available for audio replay on our investor relations website in a few hours.

Now, I’ll turn the call over to Frank for his opening remarks.

Frank Gibeau — Chief Executive Officer and Director

Thank you, Rebecca. Good afternoon everyone and thank you for joining us on our earnings call. We continue to live in unprecedented times as the humane course [Phonetic] of the COVID-19 pandemic weighs on so many different aspects of our lives. Over the past several months, we have been humbled to see more people turn to our deeply social game experiences for entertainment and a sense of community. We are also proud of our teams as they continue to work from home effectively and deliver exciting new content to our players, including the successful launch of Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells.

In Q3, we delivered strong results ahead of our guidance across all key financial measures including our highest ever quarterly revenue and bookings with revenue of $503 million, up 46% year-over-year and bookings of $628 million, up 59% year-over-year. We also delivered our best Q3 operating cash flow of $113 million, up 65% year-over-year. Today we are raising our full-year 2020 guidance which Ger will tell you more about later on the call.

Execution of our multi-year growth strategy has driven our tremendous results to date and generated positive momentum across our business. The foundation of our multi-year growth strategy is our live services. By delivering a steady cadence of innovative bold beats, we are able to drive recurring growth across our highly-diversified portfolio of Forever Franchises, as well as our Social Slots and Casual Cards titles. Specifically in Q3 our Social Slots portfolio marked its best revenue and bookings quarter in Zynga history, led by breakout performances by Hit It Rich! Slots and Game of Thrones Slots Casino. We also saw record Q3 performances from Words With Friends, CSR2 our Casual Cards portfolio and Empires & Puzzles. These outstanding results are a great example of the enduring nature of our Forever Franchises at Zynga.

In July, we successfully integrated Peak and our teams are working extremely well together. Toon Blast and Toy Blast were strong contributors in their first full quarter at Zynga and were key drivers of our year-over-year top line growth. We also have an exciting pipeline of new games that have the potential to become new Forever Franchises and will add to our growth in the coming years.

At the end of Q3 we launched Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells worldwide, which is off to a great start with positive player feedback as well as 4.8 average star ratings on both the Apple App Store and Google Play. Building upon its positive launch momentum, we expect to steadily scale Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells over the coming quarters as a meaningful growth driver for Zynga in 2021 and beyond. FarmVille 3 and Small Giant Games’ Puzzle Combat are also progressing well in soft launch as both these titles rigorously test new feature set designed to deliver long-term engagement and monetization. Over the coming years we plan to release additional titles, including a new CityVille, two games set in the Star Wars universe as well as new projects from our Gram Games and Peak studios.

The global proliferation of high-end smart devices is shifting the entertainment landscape towards mobile games. Players across genders, geographies and generations are drawn by the ever-increasing opportunities to socialize with friends and make new connections anytime and anywhere. As the industry continues to expand and evolve, we are investing in new markets, categories and technologies that will have the ability to increase Zynga’s total addressable market and further accelerate our growth over the long term.

Specifically, in Q3 we grew our international revenue and bookings by 44% and 49% year-over-year respectively. In Asia, the addition of Toon Blast and our investments in Empires & Puzzles drove user pay revenue and bookings up 70% and 88% year-over-year respectively. For Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells, we are partnering with LINE, a leading social network in Japan to promote the title and connect players in the game.

On October 1st, we closed our acquisition of Istanbul-based Rollic, bringing an incredibly talented team and community of external developers to Zynga. Rollic’s popular portfolio of hyper-casual games and robust prototyping approach to new game development will be strong growth drivers as we continue to scale in one of the largest and fastest-growing game categories on mobile. While its large and diversified audience base will be valuable to Zynga, as the mobile games industry and advertising landscape continues to evolve and grow. Over the next few years we also see the potential to build out Zynga’s player network which will unlock more cross promotion opportunities as well as new advertising capabilities.

As we look ahead, we continue to see more opportunities to acquire talented teams and franchises to further accelerate our growth. To date, our acquisitions have delivered strong contributions to our live services, added multiple new Forever Franchises to our portfolio, expanded our new game pipeline and provided entry into new categories on mobile. Our proven integration model enables teams to maintain their unique development cultures while leveraging Zynga’s highly scalable studio operations, publishing platform and advertising network, so we can grow faster together.

In conclusion, we are executing well on our multi-year growth strategy as we continue to scale our business and progress towards our long-term margin goals. We are uniquely positioned as a mobile-first free to play live services game company on the largest and fastest-growing gaming platform. Building upon our strong performance to date, we expect our highly diversified live services portfolio and exciting new game pipeline to be meaningful growth drivers in the years ahead.

To further accelerate our growth, we are also investing in initiatives that have the ability to expand Zing’s total addressable market and continue to see more opportunities for M&A. All of these factors combined have us positioned to be an interactive entertainment growth leader in 2021 and beyond and gives us confidence in our ability to generate more shareholder value.

Now I would like to turn the call over to Ger to discuss our Q3 results in further detail as well as our outlook for 2020 and beyond.

Gerard Griffin — Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Frank. We delivered strong Q3 results driven by our live services and ahead of our guidance across all key financial measures. We achieved our highest quarterly revenue and bookings as well as our best Q3 operating cash flow. We are also very happy to welcome the Rollic team who joined on October 1, marking our entry into hyper-casual games in a meaningful way.

Given the full-quarter contribution from Rollic and continued strength in our live services, we are raising our full-year 2020 outlook. But first, let’s discuss our Q3 results. Revenue was $503 million comprised of bookings of $628 million offset by a net increase in deferred revenue of $125 million. Revenue was $58 million ahead of our guidance, driven by an $8 million bookings beat and a $50 million lower than expected net increase in deferred revenue.

Broad based strength across our live services drove our top line beat, in particular stronger than expected performances from Words With Friends, our Social Slots portfolio and CSR2. Revenue was up $158 million or 46% year-over-year driven by bookings growth of $233 million or 59% year-over-year, offset by a $75 million higher net increase in deferred revenue. Our year-over-year top line growth was primarily driven by full quarter contributions from Toon Blast and Toy Blast alongside growth in Empires & Puzzles, Merge Magic! and our Social Slots portfolio.

User pay was the primary driver of our top line growth what advertising also up year-over-year. The net increase in deferred revenue of $125 million was primarily due to the deferral of initial bookings Toon Blast and Toy Blast in their first quarter at Zynga. The lower than expected increase in deferred revenue was primarily due to a conservative estimate in our guidance related to the revenue recognition on Toon Blast and Toy Blast in addition to variances in actual bookings mix across the Zynga portfolio.

Turning to Q3 operating expenses. GAAP operating expenses were $389 million, up $104 million or 36% year-over-year primarily driven by the first full quarter of Peak and to a lesser extent higher stock-based compensation, contingent consideration and acquisition related expenses year-over-year. We incurred $67 million of contingent consideration expense in the quarter, which was up $6 million year-over-year and $42 million higher than our guidance driven by our acquisitions continuing to perform ahead of our expectations and the true-up of the final year Gram earn out.

As part of a broader strategic review for Gram, including updated long-term incentive plans, we agreed with the prior Gram shareholders to set the final year earn out at approximately $75 million allowing us to remove the earn-not operating covenants and fully integrate the operations of the studio in Q4 2020. The actual payment of the final year earn out will remain in July 2021.

Non-GAAP operating expenses were $275 million, up $76 million or 37% year-over-year primarily driven by a first full quarter of Peak and to a lesser extent, the increase in marketing investments across the rest of our live services. GAAP operating expenses decreased to 77% of revenue from 83% in the prior year, primarily due to a stronger operating leverage from R&D, partially offset by higher marketing investments year-over-year. Non-GAAP operating expenses represented 44% of bookings, down from 52% in the prior year, driven by improved operating leverage across all operating expense lines.

We reported a net loss of $122 million, $38 million better than our guidance and compares to a net income of $230 million a year ago, which included a $314 million gain on the sale of our San Francisco building. The variance to guidance was primarily driven by lower than expected net increase in deferred revenue and stronger operating performance, partially offset by higher contingent consideration expense. The variance to prior year, excluding the one-time gain on the sale of the San Francisco building was primarily due to higher net increase in deferred revenue, amortization of acquired intangibles and stock-based compensation, partially offset by our improved operating performance.

Our adjusted EBITDA was $38 million, $83 million better than our guidance primarily due to the lower net increase in deferred revenue and the improved operating performance. On a year-over-year basis, adjusted EBITDA increased $10 million on stronger operating performance, partially offset by the higher net increase in deferred revenue. We generated our best Q3 operating cash flow at $113 million, up 65% year-over-year. As of September 30th, before we closed our acquisition of Rollic, we had approximately $758 million of cash and investments. While we expect to end 2020 with a strong cash position supported by positive operating cash flow, we are assessing debt financing options to further expand our cash reserves, including for use in future acquisitions.

Turning to guidance. We have developed our Q4 and full year 2020 guidance based on the information available to us today, November 4, 2020 and using similar methodologies to prior years — excuse me, prior quarters. Given the higher level of volatility and uncertainty in the industry, in particular around the COVID-19 crisis, there is the potential for a wider range of outcomes, both positive a negative as it relates to our ultimate business results. For example, in Q3 while we have seen audience levels return from shelter-in-place highs in Q2 we continue to see strong player engagement the monetization from existing and new cohorts. Looking ahead, while we expect to see some level of continued normalization, this may be influenced by many factors related to the ongoing pandemic. That said, let’s now discuss our Q4 and 2020 guidance.

Guidance for Q4 is as follows. Revenue of $570 million, up $166 million or 41% year-over-year and net decrease in deferred revenue of $100 million versus $29 million in the prior year. Bookings of $670 million, up $237 million or 55% year-over-year. A net loss of $92 million versus $4 million in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA of $35 million versus $75 million in the prior year.

Some factors to consider in assessing our Q4 guidance include, live services will drive the vast majority of our top line growth including full quarter contributions from Toon Blast, Toy Blast as well as a full-quarter contribution from Rollic’s hyper-casual games portfolio. We also will have initial contributions from our recently launched Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells which we expect to scale steadily in Q4 and into 2021. This momentum will be partially offset by declines in older mobile and web titles. Our top line guidance does not assume the launch of any additional titles in Q4. We expect gross margins to be slightly down year-over-year due to the higher net increase in deferred revenue, amortization of acquired intangibles and user pay mix. We expect GAAP operating expenses as a percentage of revenue to increase year-over-year primarily driven by the significantly higher net increase in deferred revenue and an increase in stock-based compensation, partially offset by a lower contingent consideration expense. Outside of these factors, we expect year-over-year operating leverage improvements in R&D and G&A to be more than offset by higher marketing across our live service portfolio, including full quarter investments in Toon Blast, Toy Blast and Rollic’s hyper-casual games portfolio. Additionally, building on Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells’ successful launch momentum we plan to invest meaningful marketing dollars to steadily scale this title in Q4 and into 2021. We expect the key drivers of the year-over-year change in our net loss will be the significantly higher net increase in deferred revenue as well as increases in amortization of acquired intangibles and stock-based compensation, partially offset by our improved operating performance, lower contingent consideration expense and a benefit from income taxes. The year-over-year decrease in adjusted EBITDA is a function of the $71 million growth in net increase and deferred revenue, partially offset by our improved operating performance.

Turning to 2020, our raised guidance is as follows. Revenue of $1.93 billion, up $607 million or 46% year-over-year and up $129 million versus our prior guidance, a net increase in deferred revenue of $312 million, up $70 million or 29% year-over-year and down $88 million versus our prior guidance.

Bookings of $2.24 billion, up $677 million or 43% year-over-year and up $41 million versus our prior guidance. And net loss of $468 million versus net income of $42 million in 2019 and $82 million improvement on our prior guidance of $550 million of net loss.

Adjusted EBITDA of $211 million, up $124 million or 142% year-over-year and up $126 million versus our prior guidance. The primary drivers of our increased outlook are the full-quarter contribution from Rollic as well as continued strength in our live services portfolio. For 2020, we expect our best annual revenue and bookings in Zynga history. We are also on track to deliver strong year-over-year operating leverage demonstrating meaningful progress towards our long-term margin goals. Our strong execution in 2020 should position Zynga for continued growth in ’21 where we continue to expect double-digit top line growth as well the potential for further margin expansion and positive operating cash flow. In summary, while we are operating in unprecedented times, we remain focused on entertaining and connecting our players to our games. Our business fundamentals are strong, as we continue to execute our multi-year growth strategy.

With that, we’ll now open the call for your questions.

