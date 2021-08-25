21Vianet Group, Inc. (VNET) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: VNET) Q2 2021 earnings call dated



Corporate Participants:

Xinyuan Liu — Director of Investor Relations

Samuel Yuan-Ching Shen — Chief Executive Officer and Executive Chairman of Retail IDC

Tim Chen — Chief Financial Officer

Presentation:

Operator

Good morning, and good evening, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you and welcome to 21Vianet Group’s Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. We will be hosting a question-and-answer session after management’s prepared remarks.

With us today are Mr. Samuel Shen, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Chairman of Retail IDC; Mr. Tim Chen, Chief Financial Officer; and Ms. Xinyuan Liu, Investor Relations Director of the company.

I will now turn the call over to the first speaker today, Ms. Liu, IR Director of 21Vianet. Please go ahead, ma’am.

Xinyuan Liu — Director of Investor Relations

Hello, everyone. Welcome to our second quarter 2021 earnings call.

Before we start, please note that this call may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions for the Private Security Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and observations that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors not under the company’s control, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from the results, performance or expectations implied by these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statement, risk factors and details of the company’s filings with the SEC. 21Vianet undertakes no duty to revise or update any forward-looking statements for selected events or circumstances after the date of this earnings call.

I will now turn the call over to Mr. Samuel Shen, CEO of 21Vianet.

Samuel Yuan-Ching Shen — Chief Executive Officer and Executive Chairman of Retail IDC

All right. Thank you, Xinyuan. Good morning and good evening everyone. Thank you all for joining us on our earnings call today. We’re very pleased to announce another quarter of strong results.

Our revenue of roughly RMB1.5 billion and adjusted EBITDA of RMB425.1 million, both exceeded the high-end of our guidance, representing year-over-year growth of 30.8% and 38.7% respectively. Meanwhile, our adjusted EBITDA margin improved to 28.4% from 26.8% a year ago. This robust growth continue to be driven by strong IDC market demand, meticulous strategy execution and our increasingly diversified customer base.

In the second quarter, the government released some new regulations which were generally issued in support of fair competition with very little impact on our business today. In fact, during the quarter, we continue to observe growing demand for our carrier and cloud neutral IDC services across various industries, including e-commerce, financial services, logistics, and automobiles. The government continues to support the trend of digitalization and implement policies that are favorable to the IDC industry. For example, in the 14th five-year plan, which was announced earlier in this year is promoting digital everything initiatives. This demonstrates that industry digitalization [Technical Issues] strategy for China’s industrial transformation. Importantly, in China, the concept of industrial digitalization is not merely focused on developing the digital industries, but also fueling a transformation of traditional industries through digital technologies. Such initiatives indicate that there will be more investments in new infrastructures going forward.

In July, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology issued a notice for the country’s three-year plan to empower the digital economy. According to the notice, the government plans to implement an improved development pattern for new data centers to optimize datacenter layouts, improved network quality, accelerate computing capacity and lower carbon emissions. We believe that this initiative will benefit industry leaders like us who have strong track records of ramping up IDCs to mature levels within reasonable timeframes, as well as effective systems for measuring and optimizing QE levels to ensure sustainable IDC growth. On the back of these favorable conditions, our established market footfall, our scalable industry solutions, our pipeline and customer relationships have remained very strong.

Now turning to our business updates for the second quarter. Our dual-core growth engine strategy continue to fuel our organic expansion. We added approximately 7,000 cabinets in the second quarter, while our cabinet deliveries in the first half of 2021 were in line with our expectations. As a result, our new cabinet deliveries, our compound utilization rate in the second quarter dropped to 59.9% from 61.7% in the prior quarter. Our utilization rate for mature IDC delivered prior to and during 2019, improved to 76.3% in the second quarter compared to 73.9% in the previous quarter.

On the Retail business front, the gross momentum continued, driven by highly demand from both existing and new customers in a variety of sectors. For instance, during this quarter, we have seen a leading global food chain company and global logistic companies have ramped up their usage of our IDC Solutions for colocation, connectivity and additional value-added services. Meanwhile, we witnessed increasing demand from customers in industries such as artificial intelligence, technology, local life services and financial services.

For our Wholesale business, we continue to make steady progress. During this quarter, for example, we expanded our geographic coverage to Northern China and we expect to deliver approximately 30 megawatts in capacity to provide a data support for a leading content community and social platform in China. In addition, for the June 18th Mid-Year Shopping Festival, we demonstrated our customer-centricity by establishing a special team in preparing for our clients’ advance deployment of infrastructure and customer services. As a result, our e-commerce wholesale customers maintained smooth operations during the peak traffic period.

For our Blue Cloud business, after nearly a year cooperation with Microsoft, in July, we further extended our collaboration to become one of the first partners for the Microsoft Connected Vehicle Platform in China by providing our advanced cloud and edge mobility services.

ESG initiatives have always been the driving force for our sustainable development. Therefore, it should come as no surprise to everyone that we have been well prepared for the government’s latest announcement on encouraging renewable energy enterprises to implement energy storage for peak load shifting. By specifying the first quantitative requirements for the energy storage ratios of market-oriented renewable projects, this announcement is of great value and important to the industry’s direction of development.

Through a collaboration with Tsinghua University, Energy Internet Innovation Research Institute launched our datacenter energy storage projects in Foshan, Guangdong Province, which is one of the first successful occasions [Phonetic] of large scale energy storage technology for datacenters in China. To further promote our brand awareness, we have proposed to change the company’s name from 21Vianet Group, Inc. to VNET Group, Inc. The EGM to approve the change of name will be held on October 8 in Beijing. The notice of the Extraordinary General Meeting and Form of Proxy have been filed on Form 6-K with the SEC and posted on our Investor Relations website.

As the government promotes new infrastructure initiatives, enterprises fully realize that digital transformation is no longer a nice to have but a must-have for business success and survival. As such, enterprises are constantly searching for trustworthy providers, capable of supporting their digitalization processes and migrations to the cloud. Against this backdrop, we recently announced our acquisition of Tencent Cloud, a leading cloud native application and data platform service providers in China. Tencent Cloud will play an integral role in extending our suite of full-stack solutions for public, private and hybrid clouds. Therefore, we will be able to provide a full lifecycle support to our customers throughout their digital transformations and further enhance our leadership in a carrier and cloud neutral IDC services market.

In summary, we remain well positioned to capitalize on the growing market opportunities arising from the trend of digitalization. We remain confident in our full year target for the delivery of 25,000 cabinets and the utilization rate of 60%. We reiterate our dual-core growth engine strategy and strong execution to acquire more customers from various industries, diversify our revenue streams, sustain our growth trajectory and generate lasting shareholder value for the long-term.

With that, I will now turn the call over to Tim, who will further discuss our financial results for the quarter, as well as his thoughts on our future growth. Hi, Tim.

Tim Chen — Chief Financial Officer

Thank you very much, Samuel. Good morning, and good evening, everyone.

Before we start our detailed financial discussion, please note that we will present non-GAAP measures today. Our non-GAAP results exclude certain non-cash expenses, which are not part of our core operations. The details of these expenses maybe found in the reconciliation tables included in our press release. Please also note that, unless otherwise stated, all the financial numbers we present today are for the second quarter of 2021 and in renminbi terms, while percentage changes are on a year-over-year basis.

We delivered stellar revenue growth and improved operating margins in the second quarter, driven by our organic business development, dual-core growth engine, diversified customer base, and strong IDC market demand. Our net revenues and adjusted EBITDA rose by 30.8% and 38.7% respectively, both exceeding the high-end of our previously announced guidance range.

Net revenue in the second quarter of 2021 increased by 30.8% to RMB1.5 billion from RMB1.14 billion in the second quarter of 2020. This increase was mainly due to increased customer demand for our highly scalable carrier and cloud neutral IDC solutions from both wholesale and retail IDC customers, as well as the notable growth of our cloud business. Gross profit in the second quarter of 2021 was RMB359.5 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 32% from RMB272.3 million in the same period of 2020, and a sequential increase of 11.2% from RMB323.3 million in the first quarter of 2021. Gross margin in the second quarter of 2021 was 24% compared to 23.8% in the same period of 2020 and 23.3% in the first quarter of 2021. The year-over-year increase in gross margin was primarily attributable to our continued efforts in optimizing our operating efficiency.

Adjusted cash gross profit, which excludes depreciation, amortization and share-based compensation expenses, was RMB640.2 million in the second quarter of 2021 compared to RMB467.6 million in the same period of 2020 and RMB605.3 million in the first quarter of 2021. Adjusted cash gross margin in the second quarter of 2021 was 42.8% compared to 40.9% in the same period of 2020 and 43.6% in the first quarter of 2021.

Adjusted operating expenses, which exclude share-based compensation expenses and impairment of loan receivable to potential investee were RMB235.6 million in the second quarter of 2021, compared to RMB182.5 million in the same period of 2020 and RMB212.5 million in the first quarter of 2021. As a percentage of net revenues, adjusted operating expenses in the second quarter of 2021 was 15.7%, compared to 15.9% in the same period of 2020 and 15.3% in the first quarter of 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter of 2021 was RMB425.1 million, representing an increase of 38.7% from RMB306.4 million in the same period of 2020 and an increase of 2.4% from RMB415.1 million in the first quarter of 2021. Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter of 2021 excluded share-based compensation expenses of RMB27.5 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin in the second quarter of 2021 was 28.4%, compared to 26.8% in the same period of 2020 and 29.9% in the first quarter of 2021.

Our net profit attributable to ordinary shareholders in the second quarter of 2021 was RMB455.9 million, compared to a net loss of RMB2.12 billion in the same period of 2020 and a net loss of RMB84.7 million in the first quarter of 2021. Basic and diluted profit was RMB0.52 and RMB0.04 per ordinary share respectively, and RMB3.12 and RMB0.24 per ADS respectively. Each ADS represents six Class A ordinary shares.

As for our balance sheet, the aggregate amount of the company’s cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, and short-term investments as of June 30, 2021 was RMB5.03 billion, increasing by RMB1.63 billion from December 31, 2020. Meanwhile, net cash generated from operating activities in the second quarter of 2021 was RMB314.8 million, compared with RMB161.8 million in the same period of 2020 and RMB274.5 million in the first quarter of 2021.

Looking forward, we will continue to leverage our strong cash position as we execute our dual-core growth strategy and further diversify our customer base to capitalize on growing IDC demand. We are confident in our ability to build on our leading position in the IDC market to delivered continued growth to our shareholders.

For the third quarter of 2021, we expect net revenues to be in the range of RMB1.53 billion to RMB1.55 billion, and adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of RMB420 million to RMB440 million. For the full year of 2021, we anticipate net revenues to be in the range of RMB6.1 billion to RMB6.3 billion, and adjusted EBITDA to be in a range of RMB1.68 billion to RMB1.78 billion. The midpoints of the company’s updated estimates imply year-on-year increases of 28.4% and 30.7% in net revenues and adjusted EBITDA respectively. This forecast reflects the company’s current and preliminary views on the market and its operational conditions which do not factor-in any of the potential future impacts caused by COVID-19 pandemic or other factors and are subject to change.

This concludes our prepared remarks for today. Operator, we’re now ready to take questions.

We are still processing the Q&A portion of the conference call. We will be updating it as soon as we analyze and process the con call. Stay tuned here for more updates.