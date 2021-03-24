21Vianet Group, Inc. (VNET) Q4 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: VNET) Q4 2020 earnings call dated

With us today are Mr. Samuel Shen, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Chairman of Retail IDC; Ms. Sharon Liu, Chief Financial Officer and Ms. Rene Jiang, Investor Relations Director of the company.

I will now turn the call over to your first speaker today, Ms. Rene Jiang IR Director of Vianet.

Thank you, operator. Hello, everyone. Welcome to our fourth quarter and full year 2020 earnings call.

I will now turn the call over to Mr. Samuel Shen, CEO of 21Vianet.

All right. Thank you, Rene. Good morning and good evening, everyone. Thank you for joining us on our earnings call today. During the fourth quarter of 2020, we exceeded our previous guidance range and grew our net revenues by 28.6% to RMB1.35 billion from RMB1.05 billion a year ago. In addition, we expanded our adjusted EBITDA margin to 28.9% from 25.2% and grew our adjusted EBITDA to RMB389.8 million from RMB263.8 million during the comparable periods.

We attribute such solid results to robust market demand, methodical resource expansion, meticulous customer services and strong sales momentum. 2020 was an extra-ordinary year as we encountered both unprecedented challenges and tremendous opportunities. The challenges brought on by COVID-19 were certainly exceptional. Yes, out of the heap of challenges [Indecipherable] the robust demand for data center services. Since the pandemic outbreak, we have witnessed a substantial change in both consumer behaviors and corporate mentalities. Some of those changes were transitory while others are permanent. We believe that the migration towards online entertainment, e-commerce, mobile computing, remote collaboration and digitization services are permanent that’s fueling the tremendous demand for IDC services. In addition, favorable government policies are also accelerating the digitization trend, which in turn are further stimulating the market demand for our solutions and services.

To satisfy such growing market demand, we have been proactively expanding our capacity and resources. As of December 31, 2020, our capacity reached 53,553 cabinets in total, 93% of which were self-built and the remaining 7% of which were partnered. In the fourth quarter, we added 2,077 cabinets on a net basis. Our compound capacity utilization rate was 60.4% during the fourth quarter, among which our utilization rate was 77.8% for mature IDCs and 31.7% for ramp-up and newly built IDCs. As we ambition unabated market demand for the foreseeable future, we have proactively expanded our resources.

During the fourth quarter, we acquired a data center in Beijing with approximately 2,000 ready-to-use cabinets, already under commitment to a public cloud customer. Such additional capacity should enable us to better serve large enterprise customers who continue to locate their mission critical data processing operations in Tier 1 cities to achieve ultra low latency. The requirements and preferences of this large enterprises limit the potential locations of their data centers to within a 100 kilometers radius from metropolitan areas. While we are expanding our capacity, we are also implementing strategic initiatives to ensure our capacity, environmental, sustainability. Such efforts include increasing our renewable energy utilization mix, improving the effectiveness of our power and water usage and reducing our carbon intensity across all of our data centers. To increase the transparency of our corporate sustainability practices, we are currently preparing our initial ESG report and plan to publish it later this year. Beyond expanding our capacity in a methodical and sustainable manner, we also continued to leverage our flexibility in providing hybrid and multi-cloud infrastructure solutions which are enhancing our clients services. We have seen the consumer and corporate behavior changes in 2020. We have taken the proactive and data driven approach that enabled us to not only measure, forecast and attract unique IDC requirements for individual clients across industries, but also strategically plan our resource expansion and optimize our site selection to align our development with our clients’ growth trajectory. As a result, we have forged tight bonds with our customers and become an indispensable partner for our clients to cultivate their own evolving ecosystems.

During the fourth quarter, we acquired a new public cloud customer who had started moving in as of the first quarter of 2021. In addition to securing new cloud customers, we also ramp up our engagement with large scale enterprises. We were able to sign an MOU with the popular content community and social platform company. As of today, we have accumulated wholesale MOU in service or under contract to over 180 megawatts. We also continued our extensive discussions with an online entertainment company which is interested in utilizing a portion of our IDC capacity in Shanghai where its headquarters are located to support its rapid growth.

In summary, we have accumulated abundant capacity, procured additional resources and forged the strong client relationships. With the additional capital raised from our recent convertible bond offering, we are well positioned to capitalize on the robust market demand emerging in the post-pandemic area.

With that, I will turn the call over to Ms. Sharon Liu, our CFO to review our financial results for the quarter. Sharon?

Thank you, Samuel. Hello, everyone. Before we start our detailed financial discussion, please note that we will present non-GAAP matters today. Our non-GAAP results exclude certain non-cash expenses, which are not part of our core operations. The details of these expenses may be found in the reconciliation tables included in our press release. Please note that unless otherwise stated, all of the financial numbers we are presenting today are for the fourth quarter of 2020 and are in RMB terms and that percentage changes are on year-over-year basis.

We concluded 2020 with strong fourth quarter financial results, mainly attributable to our resource expansion capacities on-track and efficient cabinet delivery to customers and improved operating efficiency. Our revenues for the fourth quarter and full year of 2020 both exceeded the high-end of our guidance ranges while our adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter and full year of 2020 both were within our guidance ranges.

Revenue in the fourth quarter increased by 28.6% to RMB1.35 billion from RMB1.05 billion. This increase continued to be driven by the industry’s ongoing growth as well as our steady capacity expansion, which allowed us to better satisfy the growing demand for a scalable retail cabinet and a carrier-neutral wholesale IDC solutions in the quarter. Retail IDC MRR per cabinet in the first quarter increased to RMB9,131. We added around 2077 new cabinet during the first quarter. As of December 31, 2020, we operated and managed 53,553 cabinet. Recognizing the ongoing growth in customer demand, we also worked to expand our cabinet capacity while remaining focused on maintaining healthy and stable cabinet utilization rates.

Our compound utilization rate in the first quarter was 60.4%. More specifically, our utilization rate for those mature IDCs delivered prior to 2019 improved to 77.8% compared to 77% in the prior quarter. Our utilization rate for ramp-up IDC and newly built IDCs were 31.7% compared to 35.9% in the prior quarter. The decrease mainly contributed to a large amount of cabinet delivery at the end of the third quarter. Adjusted cash gross profit in the first quarter, which excludes depreciation, amortization and share-based compensation expenses was RMB581.9 million compared to RMB425.9 million in the same period of 2019. Adjusted cash gross margin was 43.2% compared to 40.6% in the same period of 2019.

Adjusted operating expenses in the first quarter, which exclude share-based compensation expenses, impairment of receivables from equity investees and impairment of long-lived assets were RMB215.5 million compared to RMB184.2 million in the same period of 2019. As a percentage of net revenues, adjusted operating expenses in the first quarter decreased to 16% from 17.6% in the same period of 2019, demonstrating our improved operating leverage and operating efficiency. Adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter grew by 47.7% to RMB389.8 million from RMB263.8 million in the same period of 2019. Adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 28.9% from 25.2% in the same period of 2019.

Owing to loss of RMB957.1 million from changes in the fair value of convertible promissory notes during the fourth quarter, our net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB1.02 billion in the period compared to net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of RMB16.4 million in the first quarter of 2019. Basic and diluted loss, those were RMB1.28 per ordinary share and RMB7.68 per ADS. Each ADS represents six ordinary shares.

Moving onto our balance sheet and liquidity. At the end of the first quarter, our debt-to-asset ratio was 64.5% after taking out the effect of the changes in the fair value of convertible promissory notes. Our debt to adjust EBITDA ratio was 3.1. In addition, net cash generated from operating activities in the first quarter was RMB283.8 million. As of December 31, 2020, we reported a cash position of RMB3.4 billion. During the quarter, our efforts to maintain a strong balance sheet and leverage our solid reputation in the capital markets enabled us to further cultivate our future growth prospects, as such, we successfully executed a public offering of convertible notes for aggregate principal amount of $600 million in the January. This successful note issuance further demonstrating our acknowledged growth potential, significant brand value and strong investor interest. Going forward, we plan to use the risk proceeds to satisfy our capex demands and to repay our existing note that will come due in 2021.

Looking ahead into 2021, we continue to see a number of potential M&A opportunities and the regard brownfield sites as a variable supplement to drive organic growth. We plan to continue expanding our IDC business in a prudent and a balanced manner, while leveraging our value-added service offerings to cultivate more business opportunities with our existing customers in turn. Our balance sheet strength will also serve as a significant competitive advantage, enabling us to secure those IDC resources that align with our long-term growth targets, enable us to capture additional market share and provide us with more customer engagement opportunities in key markets.

In 2020, our total capex was RMB4 billion, including M&A payment during the year. We expect 2021 capex to be in the range of RMB5 billion to RMB6 billion including acquisitions that we have bought up [Indecipherable]. Looking ahead, we expect net revenue for the first quarter of 2021 to be in the range of RMB1,375 million to RMB1,395 million and adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of RMB395 million to RMB415 million. For the full year of 2020, we expect net revenues to be in the range of RMB6.1 billion to RMB6.3 billion and adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of RMB1.68 billion to RMB1.78 billion. This forecast reflects our talent and the preliminary views on the market and operational conditions which are subject to change and do not factor-in any of the potential impact that could be caused by the COVID-19 epidemic in the future.

This concludes our prepared remarks for today. Operator, we’re now ready to take questions.

Ladies and gentlemen, we will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Yang Liu from Morgan Stanley. Please ask your question.

Thanks for the opportunity and firstly I would like to, congratulations on strong results and new customer addition. My first question is related with this new wholesale customer. You mentioned social and content company. Could you please disclose more in term of their current demand outlook and the order size 21Vianet had already got and also share about the return profile of the customer.

The second question is, I would like to hear management comments on the resource [Indecipherable]. Is it becoming more and more difficult than before to get resources maybe [Indecipherable] etc and will this impact your three-year expansion plan. Thank you.

Thank you, Liu Yang. I will take your first question. Regarding to the new logo, actually it’s a public cloud service provider in China with amount of 2,000 cabinet. Those MOU start to move in from Q1 this year and for the returns of these projects is still at the company’s accepted level. Thank you.

Hi Liu, this is Samuel. Get to CEO virtually, I’m taking on the second question. You mentioned about travel in probably metropolitan area and surrounding areas is getting a little bit tough to secure the land together with the current quota and I think the answer is, yes, that’s a general situation. That being said, because we have been in the industry for almost 25 years and then we do have a strong relationship with the government and we pay a lot of attention on the government’s requirements in some suppliers. If you drill down and double click on the government’s requirements lately getting to be tight, especially from the power quota perspective for existing data center they are asking for better than the 1.4 and for new one they are asking for better than the 1.3 in general and luckily because we have been in the industry for quite a while and then if you look at our existing data center, actually our power consumption is actually top here I would say so. So both from an expansion point of view and from the acquisition point of view, I think things are pretty much on-track from our expectation point of view. So hope that gives you some of the colors. Thank you.

Thank you.

Our next question comes from the line of Tina Hou from Goldman Sachs. Please ask your question.

Hi. Thank you management for your time in taking my questions. I have two questions. The first one is also regarding the recent M&A in Beijing. I’m wondering what is the deal size or the valuation you did the acquisition at.

And also the second question is in terms of your 25,000 cabinet capacity target in 2021, I am wondering how much of that already has customer commitment this year and also related to the construction pipeline, I saw that in your third quarter presentation there were two projects. Number one is SH07 and number two is E-JS Campus 02 that had around like 183,000 [Phonetic] cabinets in plan, but then these two projects were missing in the 4Q presentation. So just wondering what has happened there. Thank you.

Thank you, Tina. Good morning. Yeah. For your first question regarding on the M&A, actually we have closed those M&A in Tier 1 cities, which offers to southern cabinet that we’re ready to use and our commitment to the public cloud customer, a new customer. Actually as this is a mature data center, we use EBITDA multiple to do the valuation and the valuation is in line with the market price. And for our M&A strategy, we consider the M&A as a supplement of our organic growth and currently in the market, there are two kinds of M&A targets; one, it’s a brownfield one. In that case, we will only provide a premium to the seller or the developer and then to obtain those datacenters. And other one is the mature data center acquisition, which we will use, you could have multiples in the market, yeah, that’s our M&A strategy.

Regarding to our 25,000 cabinet target this year, we have disclosed around 22,000 in our investor deck this year. Among that, over 60% of the cabinet we have received the pre-commitment from both the wholesale customers as well as the large-scale retail customers. I want to add more color on our large-scale enterprise customers. Besides the public cloud companies, we also see great potentials from the large-scale enterprises. For example, a popular content community and the social platform company, a leading e-commerce platform for service. We’ll deliver the cabinet to the two customers this year and both the two customers are from our existing retail customer pool and some are already committed.

We are still processing the Q&A portion of the conference call. We will be updating it as soon as we analyze and process the con call. Stay tuned here for more updates.