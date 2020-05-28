Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Finance

360 Finance (QFIN) Q1 revenue surges 58%, earnings drop

China-based consumer finance company 360 Finance (NASDAQ: QFIN) reported a decline in first-quarter earnings, despite a sharp increase in revenues. The company’s stock gained early Thursday following the announcement.

Earnings, on an adjusted basis, dropped to RMB 254.5 million (US$35.9 million) from RMB 788.8 million in the first quarter of 2019. Reported net income was RMB 183.2 million (US$25.9 million) or RMB 0.61 per share (US$0.09 per share), compared to RMB 719.9 million or RMB 2.40 per share last year.

Revenues, meanwhile, jumped 58.4% annually to RMB 3.18 billion (US$449.5 million) in the first quarter from RMB 2.0 billion in the corresponding period of last year.

Soon after the earnings announcement, shares of 360 Finance rose sharply in Thursday’s pre-market trading in Nasdaq, after closing the previous session higher.

