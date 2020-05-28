China-based consumer finance company 360 Finance (NASDAQ: QFIN) reported a decline in first-quarter earnings, despite a sharp increase in revenues. The company’s stock gained early Thursday following the announcement.
Earnings, on an adjusted basis, dropped to RMB 254.5 million (US$35.9 million) from RMB 788.8 million in the first quarter of 2019. Reported net income was RMB 183.2 million (US$25.9 million) or RMB 0.61 per share (US$0.09 per share), compared to RMB 719.9 million or RMB 2.40 per share last year.
Revenues, meanwhile, jumped 58.4% annually to RMB 3.18 billion (US$449.5 million) in the first quarter from RMB 2.0 billion in the corresponding period of last year.
Soon after the earnings announcement, shares of 360 Finance rose sharply in Thursday’s pre-market trading in Nasdaq, after closing the previous session higher.
(this story will be updated soon with infographic)
Most Popular
Southwest is looking northside as lockdown restrictions ease
When Warren Buffett dumped airline stocks suffering massive losses three weeks ago, he probably overlooked one key aspect about the industry – that no amount of restrictions will kill people’s
Alibaba (BABA) entering a new phase as China emerges from COVID crisis
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) is striving to regain strength after falling sharply last week, ahead of fourth-quarter earnings. The positive results failed to impress stakeholders as market sentiment
Chinese exodus from US exchanges not an unlikely scenario
The US is now back in the ring with its nemesis China for the second round. This time, the US administration has wasted no time in delivering a massive blow,