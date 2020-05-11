Categories Earnings, Health Care
A visual representation of Cardinal Health’s (CAH) Q3 2020 earnings results
Cardinal Health (NYSE: CAH) reported third quarter 2020 earnings results today.
Revenues amounted to $39.2 billion, up 11% year-over-year.
GAAP EPS increased 20% to $1.19, while adjusted EPS increased 2% to $1.62.
The company reaffirmed its FY2020 guidance for adjusted EPS of $5.20 to $5.40.
