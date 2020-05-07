Categories Earnings, Leisure & Entertainment

A visual representation of GoPro (GPRO) Q1 2020 earnings results

GoPro Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) reported Q1 2020 earnings results today.

Revenue was $119 million, down from $243 million in the year-ago period.

On a GAAP basis, net loss was $64 million, or $0.43 per share.Adjusted net loss was $50 million, or $0.34 per share.

