A visual representation of GoPro (GPRO) Q1 2020 earnings results
GoPro Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) reported Q1 2020 earnings results today.
Revenue was $119 million, down from $243 million in the year-ago period.
On a GAAP basis, net loss was $64 million, or $0.43 per share.Adjusted net loss was $50 million, or $0.34 per share.
