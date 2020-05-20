Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Retail
A visual representation of Target Corporation (TGT) Q1 2020 earnings results
Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) reported first quarter 2020 earnings results today.
Total revenue grew 11.3% to $19.6 billion compared to last year. Total comparable sales grew 10.8%, while comparable digital sales rose 141%.
GAAP EPS from continuing operations was $0.56, while adjusted EPS was $0.59.
The company is not providing second quarter or full year guidance due to the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
