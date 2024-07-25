AAL Earnings: All you need to know about American Airlines’ Q2 2024 earnings results

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) reported its second quarter 2024 earnings results today.

Total operating revenues increased 2% year-over-year to $14.3 billion.

Net income decreased 46% year-over-year to $717 million, or $1.01 per share, compared to last year. Adjusted EPS was $1.09.

Earnings beat estimates while revenue fell short.

The company expects its full-year 2024 adjusted EPS to range between $0.70 and $1.30.

The stock fell over 7% in premarket hours on Thursday.

Prior performance