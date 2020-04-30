Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials

AAL Earnings: Everything you need to know about American Airlines Q1 2020 results

The company suspends capital return program, in accordance with the CARES Act

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ: AAL) today reported its first quarter financial results for the period ended March 31, 2020.

Net loss was $2.2 billion, or ($5.26) per share, compared to net income $185 million or $0.41 per share in the first quarter of 2019.

Total operating revenues declined 19.6% to $8.51 billion.

Never before has our airline, or our industry, faced such a significant challenge.

– Doug Parker, Chairman and CEO

During the quarter, AAL repurchased 6.4 million shares of its common stock for $145 million and paid dividends of $43 million.

The company expects average cash burn rate for second quarter 2020 to be approximately $70 million per day.

While the length and severity of the reduction in demand due to COVID-19 is uncertain, we presently expect the deterioration to increase in the second quarter of 2020 and our results of operations for the remainder of 2020 to be severely impacted.

– AAL’s recent SEC Filing
American Airlines Group Reports First-Quarter 2020 Financial Results

You may also like:

American Airlines Q4 2019 Earnings Infographic

American Airlines Q1 2019 Earnings Infographic

Will the Airline Industry Evolve or Die After the Black Swan-ish Disruption?

Is the airline industry staring at an evolutionary cycle after the Coronavirus-induced Pandemic that has no parallels in the past? What was the thought process of top airline executives as Covid-19 unfolded? Were they prepared? What lies ahead? We try to find out from the treasure trove of Earnings Transcripts & Press Releases.

Check out our analysis

Most Popular

Starbucks (SBUX) loses steam in Q2 2020 in wake of COVID-19 impact and gloomy 2H outlook

It was not a brew-tiful quarter for coffee chain giant Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX), which got hammered by the COVID-19 pandemic in the second quarter of fiscal 2020. Starbucks expects the

Ford Motor (F) Q1 earnings call highlights: Cash crunch likely to derail recovery plan

The automobile industry, one of the worst affected by the pandemic, has been witnessing a high level of pessimism ever since the market turmoil derailed production and delivery activities. Most

Amazon (AMZN) might be one of the few that survives the pandemic with just a few bruises

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) is slated to report first quarter 2020 earnings results on Thursday, April 30, after the market closes. Analysts have estimated earnings of $6.25 per share which

Tags

AirlinesAviationTrending Alphagraphs

Related Articles

Top