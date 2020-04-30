AAL Earnings: Everything you need to know about American Airlines Q1 2020 results

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ: AAL) today reported its first quarter financial results for the period ended March 31, 2020.

Net loss was $2.2 billion, or ($5.26) per share, compared to net income $185 million or $0.41 per share in the first quarter of 2019.

Total operating revenues declined 19.6% to $8.51 billion.

Never before has our airline, or our industry, faced such a significant challenge. – Doug Parker, Chairman and CEO

During the quarter, AAL repurchased 6.4 million shares of its common stock for $145 million and paid dividends of $43 million.

The company expects average cash burn rate for second quarter 2020 to be approximately $70 million per day.

While the length and severity of the reduction in demand due to COVID-19 is uncertain, we presently expect the deterioration to increase in the second quarter of 2020 and our results of operations for the remainder of 2020 to be severely impacted. – AAL’s recent SEC Filing

