AAL Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from American Airlines’ Q1 2024 financial results

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) reported its first quarter 2024 earnings results today.

Total operating revenues increased 3.1% year-over-year to $12.5 billion.

Net loss amounted to $312 million, or $0.48 per share, compared to net income of $10 million, or $0.02 per share, last year. Adjusted loss per share was $0.34.

The company expects adjusted EPS to be $1.15-1.45 in the second quarter of 2024 and $2.25-3.25 for the full year.

