Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials
AAL Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from American Airlines’ Q1 2024 financial results
American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) reported its first quarter 2024 earnings results today.
Total operating revenues increased 3.1% year-over-year to $12.5 billion.
Net loss amounted to $312 million, or $0.48 per share, compared to net income of $10 million, or $0.02 per share, last year. Adjusted loss per share was $0.34.
The company expects adjusted EPS to be $1.15-1.45 in the second quarter of 2024 and $2.25-3.25 for the full year.
Prior performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
MRK Earnings: Merck Q1 2024 profit jumps on 9% revenue growth
Pharmaceutical company Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE: MRK) reported a sharp increase in adjusted earnings for the first quarter of 2024, aided by an increase in revenues. First-quarter worldwide sales
Infographic: A snapshot of Caterpillar’s (CAT) Q1 2024 financial results
Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT), a leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, on Thursday reported first-quarter 2024 financial results. Sales and revenues for the first quarter of 2024 were $15.8
BIIB Earnings: Biogen Q1 2024 adj. earnings rise despite lower revenues
Biotechnology firm Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) Wednesday reported an increase in adjusted profit for the first quarter of 2024, despite a decline in revenues. Total revenue declined 7% year-over-year to