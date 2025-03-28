LULU Earnings: Lululemon Q4 2024 revenue increases 13%

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) has reported a double-digit increase in revenues for the fourth quarter of 2024. For the FY25 first quarter, the athletic wear company expects a 6-7% growth in net sales.
Fourth-quarter profit increased to $748.8 million or $6.14 per share from $669.5 million or $5.29 per share in the same period last year. Gross profit increased 15% year-over-year to $2.2 billion. The company reported net revenues of $3.6 billion for the January quarter, up 13% from the prior-year quarter. Comparable sales, excluding net revenue from the 53rd week of 2024, increased 3%.
For the first quarter of 2025, the company expects net revenue to be in the range of $2.335 billion to $2.355 billion, and earnings per share between $2.53 and $2.58. For the whole of fiscal 2025, the management expects revenue to be in the $11.15-$11.30 billion range. The guidance for full-year earnings per share is $14.95-$15.15.
“Our performance demonstrates the ongoing strength and resilience of Lululemon and is a testament to the passion and dedication of our teams around the world. As we begin 2025, we remain focused on executing on our Power of Three ×2 growth plan and delivering an exciting pipeline of innovation and brand activations for our guests and communities,” said Calvin McDonald, chief executive officer of Lululemon.
