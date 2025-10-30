Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials
AAP Earnings: Advance Auto Parts Q3 2025 sales decline
Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP) on Thursday announced financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, reporting a modest decline in sales.
Net sales were $2.0 billion in the third quarter, compared to $2.15 billion in the prior-year period. Comparable store sales moved up 3% during the quarter.
The company reported a loss of $0.02 per share ofr the September quarter, compared to a loss of $0.10 per share in the corresponding quarter a year ealier. Third-quarter gross profit was $0.9 billion, or 43.3% of net sales.
For fiscal 2025, the management expects net sales from continuing operations to be in the range of $8.55 billion to $8.60 billion and comparable store sales growth to be between 0.7% and 1.3%. Full-year adjusted EPS from continuing operations is expected to be $1.75-1.85.
“We continue to make progress on our strategic priorities, and based on our updated guidance we are on track to deliver approximately 200-basis points of annual margin expansion in the first year of our turnaround,” said Shane O’Kelly, the company’s chief executive officer.
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
How Altria (MO) performed in Q3 2025 financial results
Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE: MO) reported its third quarter 2025 earnings results today. Net revenues decreased 3% year-over-year to $6 billion. Revenues net of excise taxes were down 1.7% to
Eli Lilly (LLY) Earnings: 3Q25 Key Numbers
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) reported its third quarter 2025 earnings results today. Worldwide revenue was $17.60 billion, up 54% from the same period a year ago. GAAP net
Key highlights from Estee Lauder’s (EL) Q1 2026 earnings results
The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL) reported its first quarter 2026 earnings results today. Net sales increased 4% year-over-year to $3.5 billion. Organic net sales increased 3%. Net earnings