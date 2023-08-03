Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
AAPL Earnings: Apple Q3 2023 results beat estimates; sales decline
Gadget giant Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) on Thursday said its third-quarter 2023 sales declined modestly from last year. The results came in above the market’s projections.
Net sales of the Cupertino-based tech firm dropped 1% year-over-year to $81.8 billion in the June quarter. Analysts were looking for a slightly bigger decline.
Net profit was $19.88 billion or $1.26 per share in the third quarter, compared to $19.44 billion or $1.20 per share in the corresponding period of 2022. Earnings topped expectations.
“We are happy to report that we had an all-time revenue record in Services during the June quarter, driven by over 1 billion paid subscriptions, and we saw continued strength in emerging markets thanks to robust sales of iPhone,” said Apple’s CEO Tim Cook.
Prior Performance
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Stocks you may like:
International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) Stock
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Most Popular
Infographic: Everything you need to know about ConocoPhillips’ Q2 2023 earnings
Energy exploration company ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) on Thursday reported a sharp fall in profit and revenues for the second quarter of 2023. Net income, adjusted for special items, decreased 53%
Hasbro (HAS) Q2 2023 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today. Net revenues declined 10% year-over-year to $1.21 billion. The company reported a net loss of $235 million, or $1.69
CMI Earnings: Highlights of Cummins’ Q2 2023 results
Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI), a leading provider of power solutions, reported higher net sales and earnings for the second quarter of 2023. The management reaffirmed its full-year guidance. June quarter