CarMax (KMX) Q1 2024 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE: KMX) reported first quarter 2024 earnings results today.

Net revenues were $7.7 billion, down 17.4% year-over-year.

Net earnings were $228.2 million, or $1.44 per share, compared to $252.2 million, or $1.56 per share, last year.

Combined retail and wholesale used vehicle unit sales were 378,972, down 11.3% from the prior-year period.

Prior performance