Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings
CarMax (KMX) Q1 2024 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
CarMax, Inc. (NYSE: KMX) reported first quarter 2024 earnings results today.
Net revenues were $7.7 billion, down 17.4% year-over-year.
Net earnings were $228.2 million, or $1.44 per share, compared to $252.2 million, or $1.56 per share, last year.
Combined retail and wholesale used vehicle unit sales were 378,972, down 11.3% from the prior-year period.
Prior performance
Most Popular
Superlatus to be acquired by TRxADE HEALTH to create a global food consolidation platform
Superlatus, Inc., a U.S.-based holding company of food products and distribution capabilities, has signed a letter of intent to be acquired by TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDS), which is a
Ocean Biomedical extends patent rights for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis discovery to Europe
Biopharma company Ocean Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCEA) on Friday revealed that its scientific co-founder Dr. Jack Elias has received notice from the European Patent Office, of its intention to grant
Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) set to report Q3 results. What’s in the cards
Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA), a leading retailer and wholesaler of health and wellness products, is scheduled to report third-quarter earnings next week. Over the years, the company has