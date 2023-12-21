Key highlights from CarMax’s (KMX) Q3 2024 earnings results

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE: KMX) reported third quarter 2024 earnings results today.

Net revenues decreased 5.5% year-over-year to $6.1 billion, missing estimates of $6.3 billion.

Net earnings rose to $82 million, or $0.52 per share, from $37.6 million, or $0.24 per share, last year. EPS beat projections of $0.44.

During the third quarter of 2024, KMX resumed its share repurchase program after a pause initiated during the third quarter of 2023. The company repurchased 648,500 shares of common stock for $41.9 million in the quarter.

The stock rose over 6% in premarket hours on Thursday.

