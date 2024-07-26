Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
CL Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Colgate-Palmolive’s Q2 2024 financial results
Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) reported its second quarter 2024 earnings results today.
Net sales increased 4.9% year-over-year to $5 billion. Organic sales increased 9%.
Net income attributable to Colgate-Palmolive Company was $731 million, or $0.89 per share, compared to $502 million, or $0.60 per share, last year. Base business EPS grew 18% to $0.91.
Revenue and earnings beat estimates, allowing the stock to gain over 1% in premarket hours on Friday.
For the full year of 2024, the company expects net sales growth of 2-5% and organic sales growth of 6-8%.
Prior performance
