CarMax (KMX) Q4 2024 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE: KMX) reported fourth quarter 2024 earnings results today.

Net revenues of $5.6 billion were down 1.7% from the same period a year ago.

Net earnings declined 27% to $50.3 million, or $0.32 per share, compared to last year.

During the fourth quarter, the company’s share repurchases totaled $49.3 million.

