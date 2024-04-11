Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Retail
CarMax (KMX) Q4 2024 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
CarMax, Inc. (NYSE: KMX) reported fourth quarter 2024 earnings results today.
Net revenues of $5.6 billion were down 1.7% from the same period a year ago.
Net earnings declined 27% to $50.3 million, or $0.32 per share, compared to last year.
During the fourth quarter, the company’s share repurchases totaled $49.3 million.
