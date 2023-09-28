Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Retail
CarMax (KMX) Q2 2024 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
CarMax, Inc. (NYSE: KMX) reported second quarter 2024 earnings results today.
Net revenues were $7.1 billion, down 13.1% compared to the same period a year ago.
Net earnings declined 5.8% to $118.6 million and EPS fell 5.1% to $0.75 versus last year.
Combined retail and wholesale used vehicle unit sales were 342,662, down 9% from the year-ago quarter.
Prior performance
