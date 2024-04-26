Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
CL Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Colgate-Palmolive’s Q1 2024 financial results
Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) reported first quarter 2024 earnings results today.
Net sales increased 6.2% year-over-year to $5.06 billion. Organic sales increased 9.8%.
Net income attributable to Colgate-Palmolive Company was $683 million, or $0.83 per share, compared to $372 million, or $0.45 per share, last year. Base business EPS increased 18% to $0.86.
Revenue and earnings beat estimates, sending the stock rising over 3% in premarket hours on Friday.
For the full year of 2024, the company is raising its net sales growth guidance to 2-5% from the previous range of 1-4%. Organic sales is now expected to grow 5-7% versus the previous outlook of 3-5%. Base business EPS is expected to grow in the mid to high single digits.
