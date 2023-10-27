CL Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Colgate-Palmolive’s Q3 2023 financial results

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) reported third quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Net sales increased 10.5% year-over-year to $4.9 billion. Organic sales increased 9%.

Net income attributable to Colgate-Palmolive Company was $708 million, or $0.86 per share, compared to $618 million, or $0.74 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS increased 16% to $0.86.

Both revenue and earnings beat expectations.

For the full year of 2023, the company expects net sales growth of 6-8% and organic sales growth of 7-8%.

The stock gained over 1% on Friday.

