Key highlights from Infosys (INFY) Q3 2022 earnings results

Infosys (NYSE: INFY) reported third quarter 2022 earnings results today.
Revenues grew 21% year-over-year to $4.2 billion on a reported basis. On a constant currency basis, revenues grew 21.5%.
Net profit, before minority interest, amounted to $776 million, or $0.18 per share, compared to $707 million, or $0.17 per share, last year.
Total contract value stood at $2.53 billion in Q3 2022.
The company expects revenue growth of 19.5-20.0% for FY2022.
