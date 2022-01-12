Categories AlphaGraphs, Technology

Key highlights from Infosys (INFY) Q3 2022 earnings results

Infosys (NYSE: INFY) reported third quarter 2022 earnings results today.

Revenues grew 21% year-over-year to $4.2 billion on a reported basis. On a constant currency basis, revenues grew 21.5%.

Net profit, before minority interest, amounted to $776 million, or $0.18 per share, compared to $707 million, or $0.17 per share, last year.

Total contract value stood at $2.53 billion in Q3 2022.

The company expects revenue growth of 19.5-20.0% for FY2022.

