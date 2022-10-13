Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
Infographic: Infosys (INFY) Q2 revenue up 14% YoY; earnings meet estimates
Infosys Limited (NYSE: INFY) on Thursday reported financial results for the second quarter of 2023. The software giant’s revenues grew by 14%. The top line also exceeded the forecast, while earnings came in line with the Street view.
Second-quarter revenues of the India-based tech firm, on a reported basis, increased 14% year-over-year to $4.56 billion. The top line surpassed estimates by a small margin.
Net income attributable to the company for the three-month period was $749 million or $0.18 per share, compared to $734 million or $0.17 per share in the second quarter of 2022. The latest number matched analysts’ forecasts.
Infosys’ stock traded higher on the New York Stock Exchange early Thursday. It has lost about 29% since the beginning of the year.
