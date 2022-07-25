Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
Infographic: Highlights of Infosys’ (INFY) Q1 2023 earnings results
Software giant Infosys Limited (NYSE: INFY) on Monday reported financial results for the first quarter of 2023. Earnings declined despite an increase in revenues, hurt by a spike in costs.
First-quarter net income declined to $689 million or $0.16 per share from $705 million or $0.17 per share in the same period last year. The latest number also missed analysts’ forecasts. Meanwhile, revenues increased 18% year-over-year to $4.44 billion and beat the estimates by a slight margin.
Check this space to read management/analysts’ comments on Infosys’ Q1 2023 earnings
“Our strong overall performance in Q1 amidst an uncertain economic environment is a testament to our
innate resilience as an organization, our industry-leading digital capabilities, and continued client relevance.
We continue to gain market share and see a significant pipeline driven by our Cobalt cloud capabilities and
differentiated digital value proposition,” said Salil Parekh, CEO of Infosys.
Prior Performance
Most Popular
Twitter Inc. (TWTR) Earnings: 2Q22 Key Numbers
Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) reported second quarter 2022 earnings results today. Total revenue dipped 1% year-over-year to $1.18 billion due to advertising headwinds and the uncertainty related to the acquisition
VZ Earnings: Highlights of Verizon’s Q2 2022 financial results
Telecom giant Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) on Friday reported lower profit and flat revenues for the second quarter of 2022. The top-line slightly beat the estimates, while earnings missed
AXP Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from American Express’ Q2 financial results
American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) reported second quarter 2022 earnings results today. Consolidated total revenues, net of interest expense, were $13.4 billion, up 31% from the year-ago period. Net income