Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
INFY Earnings: Highlights of Infosys’ Q4 2024 financial report
Infosys (NYSE: INFY) reported an increase in earnings for the fourth quarter of 2024 when the software giant’s revenues remained broadly unchanged year-over-year. The company also issued guidance for fiscal 2025.
Fourth-quarter revenues came in at $4.56 billion, which is unchanged from the revenue the company generated in the prior year period. Meanwhile, net income increased to $958 million or $0.23 per share in Q4 from $744 million or $0.18 per share in the same period of 2023.
The management expects full-year 2025 revenue growth of 1%-3% in constant currency. Operating margin is expected to be between 20% and 22% in FY25.
“We delivered the highest ever large deal value in the financial year 2024. This reflects the strong trust clients have in us. Our capabilities in Generative AI continue to expand. We are working on client programs leveraging large language models with impact across software engineering, process optimization, and customer support,” said Salil Parekh, chief executive officer of Infosys.
Prior Performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Infographic: How Alaska Air Group (ALK) performed in Q1 2024
Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK) reported its first quarter 2024 earnings results today. Total operating revenue increased 2% year-over-year to $2.23 billion. Net loss amounted to $132 million, or $1.05 per
KMI Earnings: Kinder Morgan Q1 2024 adjusted profit increases; revenue drops
Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE: KMI) reported higher adjusted earnings for the first quarter of 2024 despite a decrease in revenues. The energy infrastructure company also issued guidance for the full
What to expect when Altria (MO) reports first quarter 2024 earnings results
Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE: MO) stayed green on Wednesday. The stock has dropped 8% over the past one month. The tobacco giant is scheduled to report its first