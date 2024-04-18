INFY Earnings: Highlights of Infosys’ Q4 2024 financial report

Infosys (NYSE: INFY) reported an increase in earnings for the fourth quarter of 2024 when the software giant’s revenues remained broadly unchanged year-over-year. The company also issued guidance for fiscal 2025.

Fourth-quarter revenues came in at $4.56 billion, which is unchanged from the revenue the company generated in the prior year period. Meanwhile, net income increased to $958 million or $0.23 per share in Q4 from $744 million or $0.18 per share in the same period of 2023.

The management expects full-year 2025 revenue growth of 1%-3% in constant currency. Operating margin is expected to be between 20% and 22% in FY25.

“We delivered the highest ever large deal value in the financial year 2024. This reflects the strong trust clients have in us. Our capabilities in Generative AI continue to expand. We are working on client programs leveraging large language models with impact across software engineering, process optimization, and customer support,” said Salil Parekh, chief executive officer of Infosys.

Prior Performance