Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
INFY Earnings: Highlights of Infosys’ Q2 2024 financial results
Infosys (NYSE: INFY) on Thursday reported higher revenues and flat earnings for the second quarter of 2024. The company also provided guidance for the full fiscal year.
The software company said its second-quarter revenues increased to $4.72 billion from $4.56 billion in the comparable period of 2023. At $751 million, net income was unchanged from the same period last year. On a per-share basis, September-quarter profit came in at $0.18 per share, which is in line with earnings reported in the year-ago quarter.
“Strong H1 performance with significant large deal wins, builds a solid foundation for the future. The growing adoption of our Generative AI offering, Topaz, is helping us deliver consistent value and expand market share.” said Infosys’ CEO Salil Parekh.
Prior Performance
