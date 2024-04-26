ABBV Earnings: AbbVie reports lower adj. profit for Q1 2024; revenue edges up

Specialty biopharmaceutical company AbbVie, Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) Friday announced first-quarter 2024 financial results, reporting a decline in adjusted earnings and a modest rise in revenues.

The company reported worldwide net revenues of $12.31 billion for the March quarter, up 1% from the corresponding period of 2023. Declines in Immunology and Aesthetics revenues were more than offset by growth in the other key segments.

Net income, adjusted for special items, declined to $2.31 per share in Q1 from $2.46 per share in the year-ago quarter. On a reported basis, fourth-quarter profit was $1.37 billion or $0.77 per share, compared to $239 million $0.13 per share last year.

Prior Performance