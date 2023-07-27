Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Health Care
AbbVie (ABBV) Q2 2023 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today.
Worldwide net revenues were $13.8 billion, down 4.9% on a reported basis, or 4.2% on an operational basis.
Net earnings attributable to AbbVie Inc. were $2 billion, or $1.14 per share, compared to $924 million, or $0.51 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $2.91.
AbbVie is raising its full-year 2023 adjusted EPS guidance to $10.90-11.10 from the previous range of $10.57-10.97.
Prior performance
Most Popular
MA Earnings: Highlights of Mastercard’s Q2 2023 financial results
Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) reported higher adjusted earnings and revenues for the second quarter of 2023. Adjusted earnings, excluding special items, moved up to $2.89 per share in the June
BA Earnings: Highlights of Boeing’s Q2 2023 financial results
The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) on Wednesday announced financial results for the second quarter of 2023, reporting a wider net loss, on an adjusted basis. Revenues grew 18%. Core loss,
Coca-Cola (KO) Q2 2023 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today. Net revenues grew 6% to $12 billion compared to the same period a year ago. Organic revenues grew