AbbVie (ABBV) Q2 2023 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Worldwide net revenues were $13.8 billion, down 4.9% on a reported basis, or 4.2% on an operational basis.

Net earnings attributable to AbbVie Inc. were $2 billion, or $1.14 per share, compared to $924 million, or $0.51 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $2.91.

AbbVie is raising its full-year 2023 adjusted EPS guidance to $10.90-11.10 from the previous range of $10.57-10.97.

