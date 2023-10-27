ABBV Earnings: A snapshot of AbbVie’s Q3 2023 report

Specialty biopharmaceutical company AbbVie, Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) Friday announced third-quarter 2023 financial results, reporting lower revenues and net income.
The company reported worldwide net revenues of $13.92 billion for the September quarter, down 6% on a reported basis, or 5.8% on an operational basis.
Net income, adjusted for special items, was $2.95 per share in Q3, compared to $3.66 per share in the year-ago quarter. On a reported basis, third-quarter profit decreased to $1.79 billion or $1.00 per share from $3.95 billion or $2.21 per share last year.
Prior Performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Earnings: 3Q23 Key Numbers
Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) reported total revenue of $2.5 billion for the third quarter of 2023, which was up 11.3% from the same period last year. Comparable restaurant
Honeywell (HON) Earnings: 3Q23 Key Numbers
Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) reported sales of $9.2 billion for the third quarter of 2023, which was up 3% on a reported basis and 2% on an organic basis versus the
CL Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Colgate-Palmolive’s Q3 2023 financial results
Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) reported third quarter 2023 earnings results today. Net sales increased 10.5% year-over-year to $4.9 billion. Organic sales increased 9%. Net income attributable to Colgate-Palmolive Company was $708