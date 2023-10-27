ABBV Earnings: A snapshot of AbbVie’s Q3 2023 report

Specialty biopharmaceutical company AbbVie, Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) Friday announced third-quarter 2023 financial results, reporting lower revenues and net income.

The company reported worldwide net revenues of $13.92 billion for the September quarter, down 6% on a reported basis, or 5.8% on an operational basis.

Net income, adjusted for special items, was $2.95 per share in Q3, compared to $3.66 per share in the year-ago quarter. On a reported basis, third-quarter profit decreased to $1.79 billion or $1.00 per share from $3.95 billion or $2.21 per share last year.

Prior Performance