Infographic: Highlights of Infosys’ (INFY) Q3 2023 financial results

Infosys Limited (NYSE: INFY) on Thursday reported financial results for the third quarter of 2023. The software giant’s revenues grew by 10%, aided by strong contributions from the main Digital segment.

Third-quarter revenues of the India-based tech firm, on a reported basis, advanced 9.6% year-over-year to $4.66 billion. Digital revenues increased by double digits.

Net income attributable to the company for the three-month period was $800 million or $0.19 per share, compared to $776 million or $0.18 per share in the third quarter of 2022. The operating margin for the quarter remained resilient at 21.5%.

