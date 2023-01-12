Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology

Infographic: Highlights of Infosys’ (INFY) Q3 2023 financial results

Infosys Limited (NYSE: INFY) on Thursday reported financial results for the third quarter of 2023. The software giant’s revenues grew by 10%, aided by strong contributions from the main Digital segment.

Infosys Q3 2023 earnings infographic

Third-quarter revenues of the India-based tech firm, on a reported basis, advanced 9.6% year-over-year to $4.66 billion. Digital revenues increased by double digits.

Net income attributable to the company for the three-month period was $800 million or $0.19 per share, compared to $776 million or $0.18 per share in the third quarter of 2022. The operating margin for the quarter remained resilient at 21.5%.

Prior Performance

  • Infosys Q2 2023 earnings infographic

_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Stocks you may like:

Apple (AAPL) Stock

Microsoft (MSFT) Stock

Alphabet (GOOGL) Stock

International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) Stock

_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Most Popular

IPO Alert: MGO Global prepares to go public. Here’s what you need to know

This year, the market would witness some of the most-awaited initial public offerings, including those of Stripe and SpaceX, if everything goes as planned. After the disappointingly low IPO activity

What to expect when United Airlines (UAL) reports earnings next week

Shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) were up over 3% on Wednesday. The stock has gained 25% year-to-date and 38% over the past three months. The company is

What to expect when Delta Air Lines (DAL) reports its Q4 earnings this week

Shares of Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE: DAL) were up 1% on Wednesday. The stock has gained 17% year-to-date and 31% over the past three months. The company is scheduled

Tags

IT servicesSoftware

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top