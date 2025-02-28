ADSK Earnings: Highlights of Autodesk’s Q4 2025 report

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) has reported a double-digit increase in revenues and adjusted earnings for the fourth quarter of 2025 amid strong demand for its products.

The design software company’s fourth-quarter net income increased to $303 million or $1.40 per share from $282 million or $1.31 per share in the same period last year. Adjusted earnings were $2.29 per share in the January quarter, up 10% year-over-year.

The bottom-line growth reflects a 12% annual increase in Q4 revenues to $1.64 billion. Revenues of the core Subscription business grew 14% year-over-year.

Prior Performance