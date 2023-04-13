Infographic: Key highlights from Infosys’ (INFY) Q4 2023 earnings results

Infosys (NYSE: INFY) reported fourth quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Revenues totaled $4.55 billion, up 6.4% year-over-year. Revenues in CC terms grew by 8.8% YoY.

Net profit before minority interest was $745 million, or $0.18 per share, compared to $753 million, or $0.18 per share, last year.

The company expects revenue to grow 4-7% in constant currency in FY2024.

