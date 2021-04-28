Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials

Boeing (BA) loss narrows in Q1; revenues down 10%

The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) reported a net loss for the first quarter of 2021 as deliveries and service volumes remained under pressure from the COVID-related disruption. The bottom-line missed expectations, while revenues beat.

Boeing Q1 2021 earnings infographic

The Illinois-based aircraft maker reported revenues of $15.2 billion, which is down 10% from the first quarter of 2020. The top-line, meanwhile, exceeded experts’ projection.

The company reported a loss of $1.53 per share, on an adjusted basis, compared to a loss of $1.7 per share in the year-ago quarter. On a reported basis, it was a net loss of $561 million or $0.92 per share, compared to a loss of $641 million or $1.11 per share last year. Analysts had predicted a narrower loss for the latest quarter.

Read management/analysts’ comments on Boeing’s Q1 report

Boeing’s stock dropped early Wednesday soon after the earnings announcement, after closing the previous session higher.

  • Boeing reports Q3 2020 earnings results

Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!

Most Popular

Infographic: Teva Pharmaceuticals (TEVA) Q1 2021 earnings results

Teva Pharmaceuticals’ (NYSE: TEVA) reported first-quarter 2021 results today before the opening bell. The company dropped its revenue by 9% to $3.98 billion year on year. The net income attributable

Shopify reports strong results Q1: Infographic

Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) reported first-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular trading hours on Wednesday. The e-commerce giant reported Q1 revenue of $988.6 million, up 110% and above the Wall

YUM Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Yum Brands Q1 financial results

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) reported first quarter 2021 earnings results today. Total revenues increased 18% to $1.48 billion compared to the same period a year ago. GAAP net income

Tags

AirlinesAviation

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top