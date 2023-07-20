Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology

INFY Earnings: Everything you need to know about Infosys’ Q1 24 results

Infosys (NYSE: INFY) on Thursday reported results for the first quarter of 2024. The software company also provided guidance for the full fiscal year.

Infosys Q1 2024 earnings infographic

First-quarter revenues increased to $4.62 billion from $4.44 billion in the comparable period of 2023. At $724 million, net profit was up 5% from the year-ago quarter. On a per-share basis, June-quarter earnings increased to $0.17 from $0.16 last year.

“We had a solid Q1 with a growth of 4.2% and large deals of $2.3 billion which helps us to set a strong foundation for future growth. Our generative AI capabilities are expanding well, with 80 active client projects. Topaz, our comprehensive AI offering, is resonating well with clients. We see this being transformative for clients and enhancing our overall service portfolio,” said Infosys’ CEO Salil Parekh.

Prior Performance

