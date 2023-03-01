Agilent (A) Q1 2023 earnings rise on higher revenues

Agilent Technologies (NYSE: A) has announced first-quarter 2023 financial results, reporting an increase in adjusted profit and revenues.
The Santa Clara, California-based medical devices company said its first-quarter profit, on an adjusted basis, rose to $1.37 per share from $1.21 per share in the year-ago period.
Unadjusted net income moved up to $352 million or $1.19 per share from $283 million or $0.93 per share in the corresponding quarter of 2019. At $1.76 billion, revenues were up 5% from last year.
“The Agilent team delivered an excellent start to 2023 with broad-based growth across our end markets and geographic regions. These positive results reflect the resiliency and durability of our diversified business and put us in a solid position for the year ahead,” said Agilent’s CEO Mike McMullen.
