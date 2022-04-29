Key highlights from Honeywell’s (HON) Q1 2022 earnings results

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ: HON) reported first quarter 2022 earnings results today.
Total sales dipped 1% year-over-year to $8.3 billion.
Net income attributable to Honeywell was $1.1 billion, or $1.64 per share, compared to $1.4 billion, or $2.03 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS dropped 1% to $1.91.
For the full year of 2022, sales are expected to be $35.5-36.4 billion.
