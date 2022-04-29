Categories AlphaGraphs, Industrials

Key highlights from Honeywell’s (HON) Q1 2022 earnings results

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ: HON) reported first quarter 2022 earnings results today.

Total sales dipped 1% year-over-year to $8.3 billion.

Net income attributable to Honeywell was $1.1 billion, or $1.64 per share, compared to $1.4 billion, or $2.03 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS dropped 1% to $1.91.

For the full year of 2022, sales are expected to be $35.5-36.4 billion.

Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!

Most Popular

Infographic: How Colgate-Palmolive (CL) performed in Q1 2022

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) reported first quarter 2022 earnings results today. Net sales inched up 1.5% year-over-year to $4.3 billion. Net income attributable to Colgate-Palmolive Company was $559 million, or $0.66 per

CVX Earnings: Chevron Q1 2022 profit beats estimates; revenue up 70%

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) reported a sharp increase in first-quarter profit as the energy giant's revenues grew by 70%. Both earnings and the top line exceeded the consensus estimates. Total revenues

McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) Q1 2022 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) reported first quarter 2022 earnings results today. Consolidated revenues increased 11% year-over-year to $5.6 billion. Net income dropped 28% to $1.1 billion, or $1.48 per share.

Tags

ConglomeratesMost Read

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top