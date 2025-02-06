Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials
Key highlights from Honeywell’s (HON) Q4 2024 earnings results
Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) reported its fourth quarter 2024 earnings results today.
Sales increased 7% year-over-year to $10 billion. Organic sales growth was 2%.
Net income attributable to Honeywell was $1.28 billion compared to $1.26 billion last year.
GAAP earnings per share was $1.96, up 3% YoY while adjusted EPS was $2.47, down 8% YoY.
For fiscal year 2025, the company expects sales of $39.6-40.6 billion with organic sales growth of 2-5%. Adjusted EPS is expected to be $10.10-10.50, up 2-6%.
Honeywell announced that it has completed its portfolio review and has decided to pursue a separation of its Automation and Aerospace businesses. The planned separation, coupled with the previously announced plan to spin Advanced Materials, will result in three publicly listed companies. The separation is intended to be completed in the second half of 2026.
Prior performance
