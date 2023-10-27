Honeywell (HON) Earnings: 3Q23 Key Numbers

Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) reported sales of $9.2 billion for the third quarter of 2023, which was up 3% on a reported basis and 2% on an organic basis versus the same period a year ago.

Net income attributable to Honeywell was $1.51 billion, or $2.27 per share, compared to $1.55 billion, or $2.28 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS rose 1% to $2.27.

For the full year of 2023, sales are expected to range between $36.8-37.1 billion. Adjusted EPS is expected to be $9.10-9.20.

