Infographic: Everything you need to know about Honeywell’s (HON) Q1 2023 results

Engineering company Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ: HON) on Thursday reported an increase in earnings and sales for the first quarter of 2023.

At $8.86 billion, total sales were up 6% in the first three months of fiscal 2023. All operating segments, except the Safety & Productivity Solutions division, registered growth.

On an adjusted basis, first-quarter earnings increased 8% annually to $2.07 per share. Unadjusted profit moved up to $1.39 billion or $2.07 per share from $1.13 billion or $1.64 per share in the same period of 2022.

Prior Performance