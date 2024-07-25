Earnings: Honeywell reports higher sales and net profit for Q2 2024

Engineering company Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ: HON) Thursday reported an increase in earnings and sales for the second quarter of 2024.

At $9.6 billion, total sales were up 5% in the June quarter. Sales at the core Aerospace Technologies segment grew 16%, driving the top-line growth.

On an adjusted basis, second-quarter earnings increased 8% annually to $2.49 per share during the three months. Unadjusted profit moved up to $1.54 billion or $2.36 per share in Q2 from $1.49 billion or $2.22 per share in the same period of 2023.

Vimal Kapur, CEO of Honeywell, said, “Honeywell delivered a strong second quarter, once again meeting or exceeding guidance across all metrics while maneuvering through a dynamic operating environment.”

Prior Performance