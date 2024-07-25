Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials
Earnings: Honeywell reports higher sales and net profit for Q2 2024
Engineering company Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ: HON) Thursday reported an increase in earnings and sales for the second quarter of 2024.
At $9.6 billion, total sales were up 5% in the June quarter. Sales at the core Aerospace Technologies segment grew 16%, driving the top-line growth.
On an adjusted basis, second-quarter earnings increased 8% annually to $2.49 per share during the three months. Unadjusted profit moved up to $1.54 billion or $2.36 per share in Q2 from $1.49 billion or $2.22 per share in the same period of 2023.
Vimal Kapur, CEO of Honeywell, said, “Honeywell delivered a strong second quarter, once again meeting or exceeding guidance across all metrics while maneuvering through a dynamic operating environment.”
Prior Performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Key metrics from Southwest Airlines’ (LUV) Q2 2024 earnings results
Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) reported its second quarter 2024 earnings results today. Total operating revenues increased 4.5% year-over-year to $7.4 billion. Net income decreased 46.3% to $367 million, or
AbbVie Q2 2024 adj. profit drops despite higher revenues; results beat
Specialty biopharmaceutical company AbbVie, Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) Thursday announced second-quarter 2024 financial results, reporting a decline in adjusted earnings and an increase in revenues. The numbers exceeded estimates. The company
Hasbro (HAS) Q2 2024 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) reported its second quarter 2024 earnings results today. Net revenues decreased 18% year-over-year to $995.3 million. Net earnings attributable to Hasbro Inc. were $138.5 million, or