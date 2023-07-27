Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials
Infographic: How Honeywell International (HON) performed in Q2 2023
Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ: HON) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today.
Sales were $9.1 billion, up 2% on a reported basis and 3% on an organic basis compared to the same period last year.
Net income attributable to Honeywell was $1.5 billion, or $2.22 per share, compared to $1.3 billion, or $1.84 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS rose 6% to $2.23.
For the full year of 2023, sales are expected to range between $36.7-37.3 billion. Adjusted EPS is expected to be $9.05-9.25.
Prior performance
