Infographic: How Honeywell International (HON) performed in Q2 2023

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ: HON) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Sales were $9.1 billion, up 2% on a reported basis and 3% on an organic basis compared to the same period last year.

Net income attributable to Honeywell was $1.5 billion, or $2.22 per share, compared to $1.3 billion, or $1.84 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS rose 6% to $2.23.

For the full year of 2023, sales are expected to range between $36.7-37.3 billion. Adjusted EPS is expected to be $9.05-9.25.

Prior performance