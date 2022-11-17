Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Retail
Alibaba Group (BABA) Q2 2023 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today.
Revenue rose 3% year-over-year to $29.1 billion.
Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders was $2.8 billion. Adjusted net income increased 19% year-over-year to $4.7 billion.
Diluted loss per ADS was $1.09. Adjusted earnings per ADS was up 15% year-over-year to $1.82.
Adjusted earnings surpassed expectations but revenue fell short.
