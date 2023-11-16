Alibaba Group (BABA) Q2 2024 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) reported its second quarter 2024 earnings results today.

Revenue was $30.8 billion, up 9% year-over-year.

Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders was $3.79 billion and diluted earnings per ADS were $1.48. Adjusted earnings per ADS increased 21% year-over-year to $2.14.

As of September 30, 2023, cash and cash equivalents, short-term investments and other treasury investments totaled $85.5 billion.

