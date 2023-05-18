Infographic: Key highlights from Alibaba Group’s (BABA) Q4 2023 earnings results

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) reported its fourth quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Revenue was $30.3 billion, up 2% year-over-year.

Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders was $3.42 billion while diluted earnings per ADS was $1.31. Adjusted earnings per ADS was $1.56, up 35% YoY.

As of March 31, 2023, cash and cash equivalents, short-term investments and other investments were $81.5 billion.

