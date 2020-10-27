Key highlights from FireEye (FEYE) Q3 2020 earnings results

FireEye Inc. (NASDAQ: FEYE) reported third quarter 2020 earnings results today.

Revenues increased 6% to $238 million compared to the same period last year.

GAAP net loss was $39 million, or $0.17 per share, compared to a loss of $65 million, or $0.31 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $0.11.

For the fourth quarter of 2020, revenues are expected to be $237-241 million while adjusted EPS is expected to be $0.09-0.11. For full-year 2020, revenues are projected to be $930-934 million while adjusted EPS is estimated to be $0.28-0.30.

(This story will be updated shortly with an infographic)

Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!